"F**k these sports industry, you’re keeping your integrity and your health" - Leonard Dykstra to Novak Djokovic on his withdrawal from US Open

Even after withdrawing from the 2022 US Open last week, Novak Djokovic continues to draw support from those who think that the Serb was wrongly denied access to the event.

A few days before Wimbledon began in June, the US Government had released COVID-19 guidelines, suggesting that foreign travelers needed to show proof of double vaccination to enter the country. This development automatically put Djokovic's participation in jeopardy as he was reluctant to get vaccinated.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has received a great deal of support from fans and notable names from other fields over the last couple of months. The latest to come forward to stand with the 35-year-old is former baseball star Leonard Dykstra, popularly known as Lenny. The American consoled Djokovic, saying that he didn't need to worry too much about the ban.

"My man, @DjokerNole, don’t sweat the being banned from the U.S. Open. I was just banned from a sports event in Queens too, and I survived just fine. F**k these sports industry Deep State-tools! You’re keeping your integrity and your health! #Djokovic," Dykstra tweeted.

A glimmer of hope surfaced a few days before the US Open when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that both vaccinated and unvaccinated American citizens should be treated equally. The Serb's fans expected the rules to change further before the last Grand Slam of the year began. However, the latest developments on the CDC's website upheld the rule of vaccination for non-US citizens.

Just before the release of the draw last Thursday, Djokovic officially withdrew from the tournament.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world," Novak Djokovic tweeted.

Novak Djokovic's schedule for September

Novak Djokovic, who had been training hard in the hopes of taking part in the US Open, will now turn his attention to the group stage matches of the Davis Cup, to be held from September 13-18 in Glasgow, Bologna, Hamburg, and Valencia. He will be leading Team Serbia.

The 35-year-old will then team up with his greatest rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup. The tournament will take place at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25. The other three members of the Bjorn Borg-coached Team Europe are Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud.

Djokovic will also participate in Israel's Tel Aviv Watergen Open, an ATP 250 tournament, which will be played from September 26 to October 2.

