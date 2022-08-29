"I can't even watch the US Open because Novak Djokovic has been wrongly denied access" - American Congresswoman 

After more than two months of massive support and calls for him to be included in the 2022 US Open, Novak Djokovic officially withdrew from the final Grand Slam of the year on Thursday, just before the draw was released.

The Serb found support not just from tennis fans and fellow players, but also from established people from different walks of life. Among the US politicians who came forward to voice their opinions in Djokovic's favor was Claudia Tenney.

Calling him "the best tennis player in the world" in July, the Congresswoman cited politics as the reason for the 35-year-old's exclusion.

After Djokovic's withdrawal from the event, Tenney once again took to social media to express how she felt about the entire episode. The US Rep. stated that although she has always been a fan of the tournament, she will not watch it this time because of the unjust treatment meted out to the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

"I have been a major fan of US Open Tennis since I got my first yellow “Miss Chris” tennis racket over 45 years ago. I cannot even watch now because the great @DjokerNole has been wrongly denied access to the event," Tenney tweeted.

While Djokovic waited and hoped for a change in the COVID-19 guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its website on Wednesday, reinstating the rule of vaccination for foreign travelers.

In his note announcing his withdrawal, the Serb thanked his fans for their continuous support.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world," Novak Djokovic tweeted.

Novak Djokovic to play Davis Cup and Laver Cup next month

Novak Djokovic will lead Serbia in the Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic will next be seen at the Davis Cup, where he will lead Team Serbia. Although it is one of the most prestigious trophies, there are no ranking points involved in the Davis Cup.

While the group stage of the tournament is scheduled to take place from September 13-18 in Glasgow, Bologna, Hamburg, and Valencia, the knockout matches between the final four teams will be played in Spain's Malaga in November.

The Serb will then arrive in London for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup. For the first time, all the members of the Big 3 will play for Team Europe, coached by Bjorn Borg. The other three members of the team are Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud.

The tournament will be held from September 23-25 at the O2 Arena.

