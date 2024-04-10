F1 star Carlos Sainz meets with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in Monte-Carlo; attends Italian's blockbuster opening clash

Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz was spotted at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco. He was seen meeting both Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner and was also in attendance for the latter's second-round match against Sebastian Korda.

The Spanish driver has been enjoying unprecedented success in the ongoing Formula One season, having secured Top-3 finishes in all of his three races, including victory at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Sainz was seen meeting with both Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner before the matches.

The Spanish Driver was also seen using his phone during that match. The Tennis Channel jokingly suggested if he was texting any team principals or his good friend Lando Norris who was a fellow F1 Driver.

"Texting team principals for a driver's seat in 2025? Or just sending selfies to @LandoNorris" on X (Formerly Twitter)

Apart from Sainz, other drivers such as George Russell also attended the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Jannik Sinner spoke on his love for Formula 1

Jannik Sinner in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Speaking to Ferrari in 2023, Jannik Sinner spoke about his affinity for Formula 1, claming that his father passed that on to him. The Italian also said that he used to watch the sport on Sundays with his grandfather.

"It was my Dad who passed it on to me," Sinner said. "As a child, I used to watch Formula 1 on Sundays, with my granddad. It was more difficult with my parents because they worked a lot. So, I either watched it alone or with my grandfather."

Sinner also expressed his admiration for the Ferrari team, saying that they made history in Formula 1.

"The heart of Ferrari, because Ferrari is the brand that has made history in this sport," the Italian said.

Sinner started his campaign in Monte-Carlo with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Sebastian Korda. The Italian now has a 2-1 head-to-head lead over the American.

The World No. 2 will next take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. It will be the second encounter between the two, having previously beating him in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Sinner has enjoyed a dream of a 2024 season so far, winning 23 out of 24 matches so far,with three titles to his name. These include the Australian Open and the Miami Open.

