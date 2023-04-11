Alternate qualifier Ivan Gakhov is thrilled to have the opportunity to play against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The two will go head-to-head on Tuesday, April 11.

Gakhov kicked off his Monte-Carlo campaign with a thrilling three-set victory over American Mackenzie McDonald on Monday to set up a Round of 32 clash with Djokovic.

The Russian is eagerly anticipating his next match against the World No. 1. Points and monetary gains aside, Ivan Gakhov is looking forward to facing the Serbian.

“[I am] speechless at the moment. Still cannot [believe it]. Even dreaming, I think it’s tough to understand what just happened the last couple of days. No matter points, money, the best reward is to play the greatest of all time tomorrow. That’s the best I could ask for,” Gakhov told ATP.

Gakhov expressed his admiration for Djokovic, stating that he has always been a fan of the tennis legend. He plans to thoroughly analyze his playing style with his coaches in order to prepare for their upcoming match.

“I really love Novak, so usually I always cheer for him and he was playing these crazy matches against Rafa and Federer, so it’s really an honor. But I will try to, with respect obviously, face him tomorrow like it’s just another match,” Gakhov said.

“I will have my coach with me and we will just study him as one more player,” he added. “We’re all humans, I know it. Sometimes I think Novak is not, but we all have our weak points and we will try to just find out where it is and I will try to do my best.”

"Hoping this year I can start the clay season better than in previous years" - Novak Djokovic ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

In his pre-tournament press conference, Novak Djokovic humbly acknowledged his recent lack of success at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He expressed his strong desire to improve his performance and make a better start to his clay season in 2023.

In 2021, Novak Djokovic suffered a defeat in the third round of the Monte-Carlo tournament at the hands of Dan Evans. The following year, Djokovic's campaign was cut short in the second round as he was defeated by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match.

“I have done more training on clay, which is positive if you think about the clay season," the Serb said. "I have not had much success in Monte-Carlo in the past two seasons. I haven’t played great tennis here, so I am hoping this year I can start the clay season better than in previous years and build my form."

