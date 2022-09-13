"Facts don't care about your feelings, people want to watch women's sports"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on the rise of female sporting heroes in recent times

People certainly want to watch women's sports, according to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who also pledged to promote the benefits of women's sports. The co-founder of Reddit frequently discusses payment equality and is one of Angel City FC's main investors.

On that note, the American took to Twitter to bash naysayers and discuss how women's sports are becoming more popular all across the world. Additionally, he announced that he would be appearing on SportsCenter on Thursday night to talk about the advantages of women in professional sports.

"Facts don't care about your feelings: people want to watch women's sports. I’m going on @sportscenter this Thursday night to talk about @weareangelcity and the value prop of women’s pro sports," Ohanian wrote.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Facts don't care about your feelings: people want to watch women's sports. I’m going on @sportscenter this Thursday night to talk about @weareangelcity and the value prop of women’s pro sports. Facts don't care about your feelings: people want to watch women's sports. I’m going on @sportscenter this Thursday night to talk about @weareangelcity and the value prop of women’s pro sports.

The 39-year-old also mentioned the enormous number of sold-out tickets for the forthcoming match between Angel City and the San Diego Wave and noted that it is still a work in progress.

"Over 32,000 ickets sold for a regular season @NWSL match: @weareangelcity v @sandiegowavefc. Light work. Just the start," Ohanian tweeted.

"That gave me the confidence"- Alexis Ohanian on how Serena Williams inspired him to like women's sports

Serena Williams with her family at the 2022 US Open

During a recent podcast interview, Ohanian said that he had no interest in sports growing up, but it was his wife Serena Williams who inspired him to appreciate women's sports.

"The thing that sparked it. I have front-row seat, obviously to everything Serena has done and continues to do. And actually, that gave me the confidence," Ohanian said.

He continued by discussing the contributions made by renowned tennis players like the Williams sisters and Billie Jean King to the world of sports. As per him, tennis is the only sport in which female and male players are still treated equally.

"I looked out, and I saw okay look at the US Open. Thanks to Billie Jean King, Williams sisters, and everything else, tennis is actually the closest to a level playing field. Where the tournaments provide equal pay. Where the news coverage covers both sides equal time," Ohanian acknowledged.

In his additional remarks during the interview, Ohanian talked about how he hoped to one day watch his daughter Olympia grow up to be a sportswoman. He claims that Serena Williams also wants the same thing for their daughter, but only if Olympia receives "what she's worth."

"I remarked to my wife that wouldn't it be great one day if Olympia played on the women's national team and without missing a beat, Serena is like not unless they pay her what she's worth," Ohanian said.

Non-Technical Podcast @NonTechnicalPod 🏻



you know we love a hot take (especially this one!)



listen to the full episode here podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/non… on #USOpen finals weekend, we're thinking about @alexisohanian 's hot take about women's sports!you know we love a hot take (especially this one!)listen to the full episode here on #USOpen finals weekend, we're thinking about @alexisohanian's hot take about women's sports! 💪🏻you know we love a hot take (especially this one!) 🎾🔥listen to the full episode here ➡️ podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/non… https://t.co/sz1OWHFHSY

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far