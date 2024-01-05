"Favorite yearly poll" - Taylor Fritz reconsiders bleaching his hair a year after girlfriend Morgan Riddle's hilarious threat, asks for fans' help

Taylor Fritz cannot decide if he should bleach his hair or "keep it normal," putting out a poll on Instagram. This comes a year after he posted a similar poll, where he asked if he should bleach his hair as it was time to get a haircut.

Fritz recently took to Instagram asking his fans to help him decide if he should bleach his hair this time around.

This is not the first time Fritz ran a poll to help decide on his hair color. He put a similar poll in 2021 and 2022 asking the same question. Last year, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously threatened fans that she would fight everybody who voted 'yes' on the poll.

"Time to run back my favorite yearly poll... Do we bleach the hair," asked Fritz.

The American recently played at the 2024 United Cup. Team USA was the defending champion, having won the inaugural edition. However, they could not make it past the group stage this year, which also had Australia and Great Britain.

At the United Cup, Fritz won his match against Cameron Norrie but lost against Alex de Minaur. In the mixed doubles, he paired with Jessica Pegula and they won their match against Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter.

Taylor Fritz's comments about the Olympics not offering ranking points

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 United Cup

Taylor Fritz recently commented about the Olympics not offering ranking points at a press conference. He said that players don't have enough incentive to play at the Olympics.

"I think definitely they should bring back points. There needs to be some type of incentive," the American said.

Fritz said that players miss two weeks of US hard courts and it hurts American players more than anyone.

"Like, it hurts everybody, like, especially the Americans a lot to not - like, you miss two weeks of the year on US hard. Yeah, I think that definitely needs to be brought back. I don't know. I could see it go every way. From a biased standpoint, a team would be great. It would help us a lot," he said.

Fritz said that if a player fails to win a medal, they come back empty-handed. He, however, added that it is an experience representing your country.

"To be honest, like, going to the Olympics, you go there to win a medal. I feel like if I go there and don't win a medal, then it's not really, like - I don't know, it's an experience, but I'm not doing much for my country if I'm not winning a medal. It would be nice if there was more incentive," he added.