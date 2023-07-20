"Fed up with his perfect interviews, be honest" - When ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea slammed Alexander Zverev for embellishing nature of relationship

Alexander Zverev was criticised by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea for his statements during the 2021 Australian Open.

Zverev and Patea started dating in 2019 and their relationshop came to an end in 2020. The latter was pregnant with their child at the time.

During the 2021 Australian Open, Alexander Zverev spoke about being a father for the first time in an interview with German magazine Bild. He stated that both himself and Patea would take on parenting duties regardless of their situation.

“Definitely the first child," Zverev said. "That’s a very special feeling for anyone in the world. Brenda and I will manage quite well, no matter how things turn out with us. That will be the highlight of my life."

Patea slammed the then-23-year-old for his lack of honesty, claiming that the two hadn't had any contact for a few months. In a Q&A session on Instagram, Patea said:

"Okay, a lot of people ask since I have been seeing all these interviews with Alex lately, I really wonder what he wants to achieve? Highlight of his life? He is pleased? Greatest place? I hardly think so. Because we have no contact! And so far nothing has come from him! We were in contact a few months ago … when that was with his ex but that was it."

Patea also questioned Zverev's statements in his interview with Bild and asked him to be honest.

“Yes, it’s stupid about media … but hey if he gives such interviews with such statements I can finally say something about it... why? You could think through his statements but unfortunately not so! I don’t care now," Patea said.

"Wanted to have rest but so many people tell me ‘oh how already that you have contact or that there is interest’. (I’m) fed up with his 'perfect' interviews. Be honest one day," she added.

Patea gave birth to her and Zverev's daughter Mayla in March 2021.

Alexander Zverev's ex girlfriend Brenda Patea claimed that she would not share custody of their child with him

Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 2023

Brenda Patea previously stated in an interview with Bild that she would not share custody of her child with Alexander Zverev.

“I’m expecting a child from Alex. We don’t have any communication with Alex right now, and frankly, I don’t plan to share custody of my child with him," she said.

Zverev has been in a few controversies involving two of his ex-girlfriends. The German was accused of domestic abuse by his former partnener Olga Sharypova and recently faced accusations of assault from Patea.

He is currently competing at the Swedish Open in Bastad and booked his place in the quarterfinals following wins over Alex Molcan and Thiago Monteiro.