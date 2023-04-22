Jannik Sinner’s coach recently revealed his team’s approach towards the youngster’s future by mentioning Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s early days.

Sinner has been praised by numerous tennis greats for the success he has achieved in his young career. The 21-year-old made a splash during the 2020 season when he reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in his first French Open attempt.

At the 2022 US Open, Jannik Sinner also became the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of all four Majors since Novak Djokovic in 2008. However, the Italian is yet to cross the final-eight hurdle, having failed in all four attempts so far.

In a recent interview with Punto de Break, Sinner’s coach Simone Vagnozzi voiced his thoughts about the athlete’s Grand Slam future. Vagnozzi stated that while the 21-year-old has the ambition to win important tournaments and become the World No. 1, predictions about Grand Slam success cannot be made.

“It is difficult to say these things, to ensure that a player will win Grand Slam tournaments, who knows? Jannik has the talent, he is a guy who works hard, who wants to win important tournaments and wants to be No. 1, but then nobody knows,” the Italian coach said.

Vagnozzi backed his approach with the opinion that even Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic did not think about winning more than 20 Grand Slams before earning their place in the sun.

“Of course, he has the potential, but I don't think Federer when he had 0 Grand Slams thought of winning 20, or Nadal and Djokovic 22. This is based a lot on experience, you have to win the first one and then we'll see,” he said.

The 39-year-old also mentioned Alexander Zverev as an example of someone whose early success is yet to translate to Grand Slam titles.

“When Zverev won his first Masters 1000, everyone said that he was going to win all the Grand Slams, so it is impossible to predict things like that,” he said.

"The team does not have the ambition to win anymore" - Jannik Sinner’s coach

Jannik Sinner was the runner-up at the Masters 1000 in Miami

Jannik Sinner has lifted seven career titles in ten finals contested thus far. In 2023, the Italian clinched one trophy in Montpellier and has accumulated two runner-up finishes in Rotterdam and Miami.

The 21-year-old has also made the semifinals at Masters events in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo. Despite numerous opportunities knocking at his door, the World No. 8 is yet to add a significant title to his name.

Simone Vagnozzi stated that the team has now shifted their focus towards consistent improvement rather than hoping for one big break.

“Now the team does not have the ambition to win anymore, the objective is to improve to be closer every day to winning those great titles and the tournaments that come,” he said.

Jannik Sinner recently reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open, but withdrew from the clash against compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, citing illness.

