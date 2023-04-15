Following his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals, Lorenzo Musetti lauded his compatriot’s recent dominance on tour.

On Friday, April 14, Jannik Sinner earned a straight-sets victory over fellow 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti (6-2, 6-2) as they faced off for the second time on the ATP tour.

Musetti, who was coming off the biggest win of his career, having knocked out the World No. 1 and two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Novak Djokovic, struggled to find answers in his clash with Sinner.

In his press conference after the match, Musetti reflected on his loss and stated that playing against the World No. 8 is “annoying,” given his incredible sense of timing.

"Jannik is one of the best in the world for timing on the ball. He steals time from his opponent a lot. It's very annoying, with his feet inside the court, as soon as he can get inside," the Hamburg Open winner confessed, as per Eurosport.

The young Italian detailed Jannik Sinner’s improved game style, which has been instrumental in the Miami Open runner-up’s formidable form.

"Now he comes to the net, plays the volley better, serves with more variations. Forehand has improved, tightens a lot. I saw it much improved compared to the last confrontation we had," the World No. 21 said.

Musetti believes that with his admirable mentality and character, the World No. 8 could soon become the World No. 1.

"Jannik can finish No. 1, he has the mentality and the right character to be a leader in this sport. But I think he's already becoming one compared to last year, especially after all the changes," he added.

The 21-year-old further declared that with his aggressive style, Jannik Sinner can beat any player in the world, including arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz and legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“If he plays like this, he can beat anyone: Alcaraz , Djokovic, Nadal or whoever it is. He hurts with every shot, he can climb the rankings,” he said.

Jannik Sinner set to face Holger Rune at Monte-Carlo Masters after win over Lorenzo Musetti

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

After his winning performance against compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Jannik Sinner is gearing up for yet another Next-Gen clash with 19-year-old Holger Rune as his next opponent.

The young quartet of Sinner, Musetti, Rune and Carlos Alcaraz have been making their mark on the ATP Tour in the past year, and the upcoming match-up between the Dane and the Italian promises to be a thriller.

Speaking about the impending semifinal, Sinner stated that such matches against fellow Next-Gen players were key in understanding his “true level” on tour.

"I am very excited about matches like tomorrow's against Holger because they are key to understanding what my true level is. I am convinced that it will be a very difficult match," Sinner said.

