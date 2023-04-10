Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune have everything it takes to form the next 'Big-3' in men's tennis, feels Novak Djokovic, one of the members of the original Big-3 himself.

Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer constitute the terrifying trio that has dominated the sport for the last two decades or so, amassing 62 Grand Slam titles between them. With Federer having retired last year and the other two nearing the end of their careers, fans and pundits alike have recently been trying to predict who could form the next 'Big-3.'

Speaking to the press ahead of his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic touched on Carlos Alcaraz's recent form. Alcaraz will not be part of the season's first clay Masters 1000 event as he is recovering from an injury sustained at the recently concluded Miami Open, where he reached the semifinals.

Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, lavished praise on his young colleague, calling him one of the "best" players in the world on any surface. With Alcaraz having won his first Major on the hardcourts of the US Open last year, Djokovic stated that the teenager was a "complete" player with equally good skills on clay and hardcourt.

"The way he has been playing recently, but also in the last year and a half, he has been one of the best players in the world on any surface,” Djokovic said. “And he has proven that he can win a Grand Slam, he won it on hardcourt where probably most of the people thought that he’s going to win the first Slam on clay. So that that that tells you how complete of a player he is."

He then pivoted to Alcaraz's rivalry with Jannik Sinner, which is currently tied at 3-3. The Spaniard's most recent loss came at the hands of Sinner, who pulled off a comeback win in Miami to reach his second final at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Calling it a "refreshing" rivalry, Djokovic predicted that Alcaraz and Sinner, along with reigning Paris Masters champion Holger Rune, could become the leaders of the current generation and form the next Big-3 in the process.

“It’s also refreshing to have another great rivalry that people get excited about, which is him and [Jannik] Sinner. We have seen some thrilling, exciting matches between the two of them, [including] in Miami," Djokovic said. "So I’m sure that those two guys, along with [Holger] Rune from the younger generations, are going to be the leaders. So maybe that’s the next big three.”

Further praise was reserved for Carlos Alcaraz, with the World No. 1 hailing his "great mentality" and "fighting spirit" among other things. Novak Djokovic is of the opinion that tennis is lucky to have such a young champion like Alcaraz coming through the ranks.

“I think [Carlos Alcaraz] has great mentality, fighting spirit, always pushes hard, takes away the time from opponent and I think he adjusts well to every opponent to be able to adapt his game tactically," Djokovic said. "Very, very complete player and just amazing. For our sport to have a champion like him, no doubt. And he’s so young."

Novak Djokovic to open Monte-Carlo campaign against either Mackenzie McDonald or Ivan Gakhov

While Carlos Alcaraz will not be present at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic, the top seed, will kickstart his campaign against either Mackenzie McDonald or Ivan Gakhov in the second round following a bye in his opener.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is motivated ahead of the encounter, despite the long, involuntary break he has had to take due to his ineligibity to play in the Sunshine Double in March. Unvaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic was unable to enter the United States legally, just like last year.

While the World No. 1 admitted that voluntary breaks were better than the other kind, he did not sound too unhappy either. Djokovic declared that he has played enough matches this year already to be happy about his form.

"Certain breaks in the schedule, of course, when they’re voluntarily made (are) better than not. But I did have quite a few official matches this year already, So compared to last year (when he missed the Australian Open after eventually being refused entry), it’s a different situation," he said. "I feel I have match played in my legs more than enough to to, to be happy. It’s a fine balance."

The 35-year-old's only loss in 2023 so far has come at the hands of Daniil Medvedev, in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Prior to that, he had title-winning runs at Adelaide and the Australian Open.

