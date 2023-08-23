"Federer speaks elegance, Nadal was a fighter, but no one likes the third party" - Marion Bartoli on lack of sympathy towards Novak Djokovic from fans

According to Marion Bartoli, 23-time Gram Slam champion Novak Djokovic will most likely end his career without the universal love of tennis fans through no fault of his own. The 2013 Wimbledon champion credited this to the Serb's biggest competitors -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to Tennis365.com, former World No. 7 Marion Bartoli opined that while the Serb is well respected across the tennis community, it was the timing of his career that has split tennis fans' love.

"It was more the timing than anything. If you talk to all the players and fans around the world, people like Novak's personality and have a lot of respect for his game," said Bartoli.

Elaborating further, the former Wimbledon champion pointed out that the sympathy and love of the fans is split unevenly amongst the 'Big-3'. She explained that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer had elegance in his game, while Rafael Nadal was a fighter who won Roland Garros a record 14 times. But not many like the "third party", which, in this case, was Novak Djokovic.

"Roger [Federer] speaks elegance, Rafa [Nadal], on the other hand, was considered a fighter who won 14 times at Roland Garros. But nobody likes the third party [Djokovic]," added the Frenchwoman.

As per the 38-year-old, if the World No. 2 had just one major competitor instead of two, he would have had a much larger fan base. Bartoli said:

"If Novak had had just one other major competitor, he would have had a much larger fan base."

The former World No. 7 further added that it's human nature to cheer for one or the other, while the "third" is not appreciated as much.

"I think he's gained everyone's respect, but when it comes to love it's a little different. It's just human nature to cheer for one or the other and you don't want the third," said Bartoli.

"Novak Djokovic will most likely be the one with the most Grand Slam wins" - Marion Bartoli

Novak Djokovic with the Rookwood Cup after winning the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Marion Bartoli further believes that the 36-year-old will probably end his career as one of the greatest ever, even going as far as to say that he is likely to be end as the player with the most Grand Slams to their name.

"I think when he ends his career, he will most likely be the one with the most Grand Slam wins and also the one who has achieved everything else," said the 38-year-old.

World No. 2 Djokovic most recently defeated World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash of 2023 Cincinnati Open, with the scoreboard reading 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-5(4) in his favor after nearly four hours. He will be in action next at the US Open, where he will be seeded No. 2, just behind Alcaraz.

