Feliciano Lopez hints at retirement

Veteran Feliciano Lopez has hinted at his impending retirement while responding to a tweet from American journalist Christopher Clarey.

Lopez, 41, has been on tour since 1998 but has not won in 11 singles matches this year, plummeting to 457 in the ATP rankings. He has lost four times in qualifiers, including Indian Wells and Roland Garros.

The left-hander has fared better in doubles, though, going 11-5. Lopez combined with top-10 singles player Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Acapulco title earlier this year, which was his sixth career doubles title. Lopez also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells (with Tsitsipas) and Barcelona (with Marc Lopez).

Christopher Clarey recently tweeted a list of tennis players — including tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer — who announced their retirement this year.

Lopez responded to the tweet, saying he could be next. The left-hander replied:

"Me sooner than later."

Lopez is at the fag end of his career but hasn't announced his retirement yet. The Madrid Masters tournament director's response to Clarey's tweet suggests he could soon hang up his racquet for good.

Feliciano Lopez's career highlights

Feliciano Lopez at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 - Day 2

Feliciano Lopez is one of the few left-handers with a single-handed backhand on tour.

The Spaniard has spent nearly two and a half decades on the tour, amassing a 503-486 record in singles and 260-299 in doubles. Lopez has won seven singles titles — including two ATP 500 titles at Queens (2017, 2019).

With the Spaniard also winning the doubles title at Queens in 2019, he became the first player since Mark Philippoussis (1997) to do the 'double' at the prestigious grasscourt tournament.

Lopez has done fairly well at the Grand Slams — reaching four quarterfinals — with three of them (2005, 2008, 2011) coming at Wimbledon. The left-hander has reached the second week at all four Majors — and is two short of 100 wins.

His lone Major title — albeit in doubles — came at Roland Garros (2016) with his compatriot Marc Lopez. Feliciano Lopez also reached the US Open final in 2017 — also with Marc Lopez — losing to defending champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

At this year's Australian Open, Lopez made a record-extending 79th consecutive Grand Slam appearance — losing to John Millman. His consecutive streak ended at Roland Garros, as he fell in qualifying, but at Wimbledon, Lopez tied Roger Federer's record of 80 Grand Slam appearances (losing to Botic van de Zandschlup in the first round).

Feliciano Lopez, though, also holds the record for most ATP singles losses (486), breaking the previous record of Fabrice Santoro (443) in 2019.

