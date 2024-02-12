"Fell while admiring the beauty of his girlfriend" - Stefanos Tsitsipas falling off his chair during Paula Badosa's Qatar Open 1R clash amuses fans

Stefanos Tsitsipas accidentally falling off his chair while watching his girlfriend Paula Badosa compete in the first-round match at the 2024 Qatar Open amused tennis fans.

Badosa made a comeback to the tennis court in Qatar after withdrawing from the Hua Hin Championship during her second-round match against Diana Shnaider due to a lower back injury. The injury also prevented her from participating in the Abu Dhabi Open.

Paula Badosa kicked off her Qatar Open campaign with a first-round match against qualifier Ashlyn Krueger. The former dominated the first set, securing a 6-3 victory against the American. However, Krueger fought back in the second set, winning it 6-4. Badosa was leading the third set 4-2 when the match when rain interrupted the game, forcing a suspension.

While the on-court action was captivating, it was Paula Badosa's boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas who stole the spotlight during the second set. He was sitting with the Spaniard's team when he accidentally tumbled from his chair amusing several fans.

Tennis fans were thrilled and amused after witnessing the Greek slipping from his chair. They took to social media and shared their delight.

One fan humorously suggested that Tsitsipas slipped because he was "admiring the beauty" of Badosa.

"Fell while admiring the beauty of his gf so true," a fan posted on X.

Another fan amusingly pointed out that despite being an "elite athlete" with exceptional agility, Stefanos Tsitsipas is "rather clumsy."

"For an elite athlete with amazing movement he's rather clumsy!" the fan stated.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

A look into Paula Badosa's 2024 season

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Australian Open

Paula Badosa had an injury-plagued season in 2023, enduring a thigh injury, an abductor injury, and even a spinal stress fracture. Her last appearance of the season was at the Wimbledon Championships.

Badosa's name was also drawn for the Canadian Open and the US Open, but she was unable to participate in either tournament.

The Spaniard began her 2024 season at the Adelaide International. However, her season got off to a disappointing start as she lost in the first round, falling 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to Bernarda Pera.

At the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, Badosa managed to defeat Taylor Townsend 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. She then went on to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in the following round. However, Badosa's campaign in Melbourne came to an end when she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Following her Australian Open run, Paula Badosa participated in the Hua Hin Championships. She started her campaign with a hard-fought victory against Lanlana Tararudee, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw during the second-round match against Diana Shnaider due to a lower back injury.

Badosa was then scheduled to face Anhelina Kalinina at the Abu Dhabi Open, but she once again had to withdraw from the tournament due to her ongoing lower back injury, which she sustained in Hua Hin.