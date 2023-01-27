"Fiction meets reality"; "Doesn't change things" - Tennis fans divided after journalist clarifies Novak Djokovic's father's words to pro-Russian mob

In a new development in the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic's father at the Australian Open, it is now believed that Srdjan Djokovic did not utter a pro-Russian chant. A clarification regarding the issue from a leading Serbian tennis journalist left the tennis fan community divided over Srdjan's innocence in the matter.

It all began when the Serbian tennis legend's father Srdjan was seen posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags with the Russian president's face on them and wearing t-shirts of the 'Z' symbol that has become an emblem of Russia's war on Ukraine. He was then heard uttering a phrase in Serbian which was reportedly translated as "Long live the Russians."

After a huge uproar over the same throughout Thursday, it was earlier on Friday that Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo, who is at the 2023 Australian Open, declared that Srdjan's words were taken out of meaning. He translated Djokovic Sr's words to mean - "Cheers, guys."

"I have seen a lot of incorrect translations yesterday, what Srdjan Djokovic says is “Živeli, ljudi”, which in this context translates to “cheers, guys” and means “goodbye” at the same time," Ozmo clarified on Twitter.

"I have seen a lot of incorrect translations yesterday, what Srdjan Djokovic says is "Živeli, ljudi", which in this context translates to "cheers, guys" and means "goodbye" at the same time," Ozmo clarified on Twitter.

Reacting to the same, many fans stormed out in defense of Djokovic and his father, criticizing the wrongly translated narration in the first place. At the same time, there were those who opined that the clarification still does not entirely justify the 62-year-old's actions.

"When your fiction meets reality," a fan in support of the Serb, wrote on Twitter.

"It doesn't change things. Djockovic's father posed for a photo with them in Putin's flag and shirt with the Z logo. How do you explain this?" another fan stated.

"It doesn't change things. Djockovic's father posed for a photo with them in Putin's flag and shirt with the Z logo. How do you explain this?" another fan stated.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans over the latest development in the controversy involving the nine-time Australian Open champion:

All part of the Media 'mis-narrative' - ignore.





It’s a moot point.



Okay, but cheers guys can mean a million things, no matter what language. (I happen to have a part Croatian background and have heard it in many circumstances)

It's a moot point.

The fact that Srdjan's actions are being defended in any way is baffling. Embarrassing.





Too late, Saša.

But you could still tag all your colleagues, especially the Brits, because the lies made all the main newspapers. They may want to correct the information and post a clarification.

Ok, but who was he hanging around with and what were those people saying? Does the family have any response to the people who are deeply hurt by what happened? Radio silence makes it feel like they don't care.

Better late than never. Let's spread the word.

Hell of a difference between 'long live the Russians' & 'Cheers, guys'.

Victoria Azarenka comes out in defense of Novak Djokovic over controversy involving his father

The nine-time champion in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

In light of the controversy, Victoria Azarenka urged the media at the Australian Open and others not to drag Novak Djokovic into the matter as he directly has nothing to do with it. When Azarenka, being a pro tennis player herself, was asked about her viewpoint on how the incident would have affected the Serb, she expressed her frustration at the same.

"I don't know what it has to do with Novak at all, to be fair, so," Azarenka said in a post-match press conference after her semi-final.

"I don't know what you guys want us to do about it. Like talk about it? I don't know what's the goal here that it's continuously brought up. These incidents that in my opinion have nothing to do with players, but somehow you keep dragging players into it," continued Azarenka.

Meanwhile, tournament organizers reacted by issuing a statement wherein they confirmed that players and their teams were "briefed and reminded" over involving themselves in situations that can cause disruptions on the grounds of the Australian Open.

