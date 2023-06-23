Tennis fans were left surprised by Jelena Ostapenko’s warm handshake with Venus Williams after their 2023 Birmingham Classic clash.
Tournament 2nd seed Ostapenko took on wildcard entrant Williams in the second round of the Birmingham Classic on Thursday, June 22. The duo were involved in an intense battle that lasted two hours and 24 minutes.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who trailed for the most part in the opening two sets, snatched the second set despite being a match point down. Ostapenko, however, regrouped herself in the decider and scored her first win against the tennis legend after two previous failed attempts.
Much to the tennis world’s surprise, Ostapenko concluded her meeting with Williams with a warm handshake at the net. The Latvian is widely known for mercurial personality and general disdain for her opponents.
Tennis fans were amused by the 2017 French Open champion’s gesture and shared their reactions about the encounter on social media.
“Are my eyes working? Since when does penko smile and give a genuine handshake? I mean Venus is mother but still that’s unheard of,” one fan tweeted in disbelief.
“That might be the nicest and most respectful handshake Jelena had given over the last few years lmao,” another fan observed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"It's great to play against players like her" – Jelena Ostapenko after win against Venus Williams
Jelena Ostapenko may not have the best relations with majority of her colleagues, but she has always shown her respect towards the Williams sisters.
After her latest win, the 26-year-old expressed her admiration for Venus Williams. She stated that she looks forward to sharing the court with legends like the seven-time Major winner.
“She’s a great champion and that hasn’t gone anywhere and it’s always gonna be with her,” Ostapenko said in her on-court interview. “I mean, she’s an idol for a lot of people. It’s great to play against players like her.”
The 2017 French Open champion also revealed Serena Williams to be her idol growing up.
“My idol was always Serena and I was always watching her. And the way she was just on the court firing it up and all the emotions – I really love it. And I think that’s what makes tennis a great game,” she said.
Jelena Ostapenko is in pursuit of her second career grasscourt title at the ongoing 2023 Birmingham Classic. The former World No. 5 was the 2021 champion at the Eastbourne International.
The one-time Grand Slam champion will look to go deeper in the warm-up events before heading to the Wimbledon championships, where she has been the quarterfinalist in 2017 and the semifinalist in 2018.
Ostapenko will face off against Magdalena Frech in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Birmingham Classic on June 23.
