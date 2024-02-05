"Fire Taylor Swift's hairstylist": Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle gives her opinions on Grammy outfits

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared her opinions on various looks from the recently concluded Grammy Awards. She praised Taylor Swift's overall look but voiced her dislike for Swift's hairstyle.

Taking to social media, Riddle gave her thoughts on many celebrity looks during the awards ceremony. She said that she loved Summer Walker's look, but was not a fan of the outfits of Heidi Klum, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Madison Beer.

The influencer also shared her feelings about Taylor Swift's look, saying that the outfit itself was good but hilariously suggested that the musician's hairstylist should be arrested.

"Custom Schiaparelli, the watch choker should be a serve but fire the hairstylist. Actually arrest them," wrote Morgan Riddle on Insatagram Stories.

Riddle added that she adored Chloe, Janelle Monae and Olivia Rodrigo's red carpet outfits. She then poked fun at Miley Cyrus by hilariously commenting on her hair.

"I tried heatless curls thing with a bathrobe belt and this is exactly what it looked like next morning," wrote Riddle on a photo feautuing Cyrus.

The 26-year-old also lauded Billie Eilish's Barbie inspired look and Dawn Richard's ensemble.

Riddle also gave her opinions on Swift's new album "Tourtured Poets Department", which Swift announced at the ceremony. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend mentioned that she was intrigued by the title.

"When I think of a tortured artist it's like Van Gough, Sylvia Plath, Kurt Cobain so.. interesting choice! I'm intrigued I guess. The title makes it seem like it will be darker," wrote Riddle.

Taylor Fritz's 2024 Australian Open run

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz had a good run at the first slam of the year, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time at the Australian Open.

Fritz's navigated past Facundo Diaz Acosta in a five set thriller in the first round. The American made easy work of Hugo Gaston in the second round, defeating him in three sets.

In the third round, Fritz overcame a minor blip when he lost the first set against Fabian Marozsan, but then defeated him in four sets. In the fourth round he faced World No. 10 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The American defeated him in four sets with the scorecard reading 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 and booked a place in the quarterfinals.

Fritz faced 10 time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. He lost to the Serb in four sets, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.