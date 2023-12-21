Holger Rune recently roped in Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi, months after joining forces with Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker. Tennis fans on the internet have started speculating that Rune's next pick might be Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni.

Luthi was an integral part of Federer's team from 2007 till his retirement in 2022. On the other hand, Becker helped Djokovic add six Grand Slam trophies to his cabinet between 2013 and 2016.

Holger Rune previously worked with French coach Patrick Mouratoglou but parted ways with him in September 2023 after a disappointing run at the US Open. A few weeks later, Becker joined him as a full-time coach and now Luthi is on board as well.

A fan on Reddit compared Rune's strategy of partnering up with legendary coaches to that of Marvel supervillain Thanos' quest to collect Infinity Stones.

"He’s collecting big 3 coaches like Infinity stones. Uncle Toni is probably next. Or Goran, if he gets 3 slams with Goran, maybe Goran could get coach of the year," the fan wrote.

Another fan used the Marvel reference to joke that he would still fail against Djokovic despite having star coaches' backing.

"Bro gathering infinity stones to the gauntlet, but Thanovic won't let him snap it," the fan stated.

A third fan speculated that one would soon see Rafael Nadal's long-time coach Toni in Holger Rune's team box, writing:

"First Djokovic's old coach, then Federer's old coach...Toni Nadal is next"

Reactions from Reddit

Here are a few more reactions from Reddit:

Reactions to Holger Rune hiring Severin Luthi as coach

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head tally against Holger Rune 3-2

Nitto ATP Finals - Day One

Novak Djokovic currently holds a 3-2 lead in his head-to-head record against Holger Rune. Interestingly, none of the two have registered a victory in straight sets against each other thus far.

The Serb first played against the World No. 8 in the opening round of the US Open in 2021. He bettered his opponent 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1 en route to a runner-up finish. He lost to Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash at Flushing Meadows.

Holger Rune, however, went a step ahead and defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion in their next two duels. He downed him at the Paris Masters in 2022 and the Italian Open in May 2023.

Since May, both players have come face to face twice and the Serb prevailed on both occasions.

