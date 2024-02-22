“Focusing on Serena time”- Serena Williams gets real with fans, reveals that she 'needs to spend a day in the bed relaxing'

Serena Williams recently revealed that she needed to take a break and spend some time relaxing and taking some 'me-time'.

Williams, who became a mother of two after she gave birth to her daughter Adira in August of 2023, told her fans that she needed a day to relax in her bed. The tennis icon seems to have her hands full with motherhood and her new ventures.

Taking to X( formerly Twitter), the American revealed that she needed a break to focus on "Serena time".

"I need to spend a day in the bed relaxing…. focusing on Serena Time," Williams wrote on her X account.

This isn't the first time the American legend has opened up about the struggles of motherhood. Recently, she revealed that she had to get up at 4 am to pump breast milk.

In the video, Williams mentioned that it has been a while since she was awake this early. She also mentioned that she would go back to sleep as soon as she was done pumping.

"It’s been a long time since I have woken up at 4 am having to pump. This is a spot treatment. It won’t cause a halo but… Alright, I got 30 minutes and I’m going back to sleep," Williams said.

Serena Williams features in a promo for Netflix's adaptation of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Serena Williams pictures at the Moncler Genius LFW February 2023 Presentation

Serena Williams was recently featured in a promo for Netflix's adaptation of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', which will premiere on February 22.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Williams has always been an admirer of the show. She even lent her voice for an episode in the series.

Watch the promo below:

In another video, the tennis icon addressed her collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender, revealing that she was 'obsessed' with the show.

"The reason I collaborated with Avatar: The Last Airbender is because they were like, 'Do you want to do this?' And I was like, 'Um, yeah I am obsessed with the show,'" Williams said.

When asked about who would be the toughest competitor from Avatar, Williams picked Aang since he could get power from the wind.

"So in a tennis match against the Avatar character, the toughest competition, Aang could probably get a lot of power from the wind. Katara, no, I got her. I would say Aang," Williams said.

