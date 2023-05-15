"For those claiming Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite for Roland Garros, calm down" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard's shock defeat in Italian Open 3R

The tennis world was taken by storm by Carlos Alcaraz’s shock defeat at the hands of qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. The World No. 135 knocked out the Spaniard in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4) on Monday.

This is Marozsan’s first appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event and his third ever victory over a top 100 player. Despite the result, Carlos Alcaraz will still reclaim the World No. 1 position on May 22 and go into the 2023 Roland Garros as the top seed. The Spaniard has suffered only three defeats this season, with a win-loss record of 30-3.

Tennis fans flooded Twitter to express their shock at the third-round upset in Rome. One fan opined that people considering Alcaraz the favorite to win Roland Garros need to “calm down,” and until Rafael Nadal retires, he will always be the favorite. Others claimed the result to be the “upset of the year.”

“Finally a player not scared to beat Alcaraz and not let louder Alcaraz grunts distract him in crucial moments. For those, claiming Alcaraz is the favorite for Roland Garros, calm down. Nadal will always be the main favorite there till the day he retires.”

. @cestlaviemacher



For those, claiming Alcaraz is the favorite for Roland Garros, calm down.



Nadal will always be the main favorite there till the day he retires. @TennisTV Finally a player not scared to beat Alcaraz and not let louder Alcaraz grunts distract him in crucial moments.For those, claiming Alcaraz is the favorite for Roland Garros, calm down.Nadal will always be the main favorite there till the day he retires. @TennisTV Finally a player not scared to beat Alcaraz and not let louder Alcaraz grunts distract him in crucial moments.For those, claiming Alcaraz is the favorite for Roland Garros, calm down.Nadal will always be the main favorite there till the day he retires.

“The Qualifier & World No135 Fabian Marozsan defeats the World No2 & soon to become World No1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets!! Without doubt the shock upset result of 2023 so far!!”

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972 UPSET ALERT



The Qualifier & World No135 Fabian Marozsan defeats the World No2 & soon to become World No1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets!!



Without doubt the shock upset result of 2023 so far!! Tennis TV @TennisTV

First-ever Masters 1000 event.

Defeats World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 🤯



Welcome to the big time, Fabian Marozsan!



#IBI23 First-ever ATP main draw.First-ever Masters 1000 event.Defeats World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 🤯Welcome to the big time, Fabian Marozsan! First-ever ATP main draw. First-ever Masters 1000 event. Defeats World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 🤯Welcome to the big time, Fabian Marozsan!#IBI23 https://t.co/FTSoB0SwkG UPSET ALERTThe Qualifier & World No135 Fabian Marozsan defeats the World No2 & soon to become World No1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets!!Without doubt the shock upset result of 2023 so far!! twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… 🚨🚨🚨UPSET ALERT🚨🚨🚨The Qualifier & World No135 Fabian Marozsan defeats the World No2 & soon to become World No1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets!!Without doubt the shock upset result of 2023 so far!! twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

One user commented taht this was a “David beats Goliath” moment, while another rued the missed opportunity for an Alcaraz vs. Djokovic face-off in 2023.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Fábián Marozsán beats Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 7-6(4) in Rome



DAVID. BEATS. GOLIATH.



A Hungarian qualifier ranked #135 just did the unthinkable in the 1st Masters main draw of his career



No reputation.

No fear.

Nothing to lose.



A perfect storm for the biggest upset of the year. ⛈️ Fábián Marozsán beats Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 7-6(4) in RomeDAVID. BEATS. GOLIATH. A Hungarian qualifier ranked #135 just did the unthinkable in the 1st Masters main draw of his careerNo reputation.No fear.Nothing to lose.A perfect storm for the biggest upset of the year. ⛈️ https://t.co/u65ToOVU4e

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast What a performance from Fabian Marozsan to knock our Carlos Alcaraz!



6-3, 7-6(4) and very much won by the Hungarian, who combined the most delectable dropshots with clever net coverage and devastating forehand power.



The wait for Alcaraz vs. Djokovic goes on. What a performance from Fabian Marozsan to knock our Carlos Alcaraz!6-3, 7-6(4) and very much won by the Hungarian, who combined the most delectable dropshots with clever net coverage and devastating forehand power. The wait for Alcaraz vs. Djokovic goes on.

Here are more reactions to Alcaraz’s shock defeat:

Internazionali BNL d'Italia @InteBNLdItalia



🤯 World No. 135 (!) Fabian Marozsan (!) has taken out Carlos Alcaraz (!) in straight sets (!)



#IBI23 | @Reale_Mutua | #YourNextLevel THE MOTHER OF ALL UPSETS🤯 World No. 135 (!) Fabian Marozsan (!) has taken out Carlos Alcaraz (!) in straight sets (!) THE MOTHER OF ALL UPSETS🤯 World No. 135 (!) Fabian Marozsan (!) has taken out Carlos Alcaraz (!) in straight sets (!) #IBI23 | @Reale_Mutua | #YourNextLevel https://t.co/FDAx0CW6gs

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis

UPSET ALERT

UPSET ALERT



Fabian Marozsan ELIMINATES Carlos Alcaraz from the Rome Masters 1000 and moves to R4.



What a performance from the Hungarian! UPSET ALERTUPSET ALERTUPSET ALERTFabian Marozsan ELIMINATES Carlos Alcaraz from the Rome Masters 1000 and moves to R4.What a performance from the Hungarian! UPSET ALERT 🚨UPSET ALERT 🚨UPSET ALERT 🚨Fabian Marozsan ELIMINATES Carlos Alcaraz from the Rome Masters 1000 and moves to R4.What a performance from the Hungarian! https://t.co/MmN71yYdQl

Tennis TV @TennisTV

First-ever Masters 1000 event.

Defeats World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 🤯



Welcome to the big time, Fabian Marozsan!



#IBI23 First-ever ATP main draw.First-ever Masters 1000 event.Defeats World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 🤯Welcome to the big time, Fabian Marozsan! First-ever ATP main draw. First-ever Masters 1000 event. Defeats World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 🤯Welcome to the big time, Fabian Marozsan!#IBI23 https://t.co/FTSoB0SwkG

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Carlos Alcaraz is only...



The first top-20 player

The third top-50 player

The seventh top-100 player



faced by Fabian Marozsan in his career.



Also, it's the third consecutive top 100 he beats in Rome after Moutet & Lehechka.



He is living the best moment of his life. Carlos Alcaraz is only...The first top-20 playerThe third top-50 playerThe seventh top-100 player faced by Fabian Marozsan in his career.Also, it's the third consecutive top 100 he beats in Rome after Moutet & Lehechka.He is living the best moment of his life. https://t.co/gBEpZfefZl

LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 @LavanyaVocalist

23 year old Fábián Marozsán of Hungary is something else.

Sublime Tennis from the World #135 to beat 20 yr old #2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach R16 at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, Italy. Wow, A Star is Born23 year old Fábián Marozsán of Hungary is something else.Sublime Tennis from the World #135 to beat 20 yr old #2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach R16 at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, Italy. #italianOpen 2023 Wow, A Star is Born 😍🔥23 year old Fábián Marozsán of Hungary is something else. Sublime Tennis from the World #135 to beat 20 yr old #2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach R16 at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, Italy. #italianOpen 2023 https://t.co/teIl2EyM3G

Chad Daughtridge @straycat552002 @TennisTV Well played that's all. No excuses. Came out with a game plan and good nerves. @TennisTV Well played that's all. No excuses. Came out with a game plan and good nerves.

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors Who expected this?



Carlos Alcaraz is OUT of Rome - at the hands of qualifier Fabian Marozsan! Who expected this?Carlos Alcaraz is OUT of Rome - at the hands of qualifier Fabian Marozsan! https://t.co/5n3WFx23s5

“To be No. 1 seed in Roland Garros is crazy” - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz will be top seed at 2023 Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz will be named World No. 1 on May 22, when the ATP rankings are updated after the 2023 Italian Open concludes. Despite the Spaniard’s third-round loss, he has overtaken Novak Djokovic in the live rankings, as the defending champion will not be able to add any points at this event.

The 20-year-old, therefore, will be the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time. Alcaraz himself admitted that it was “crazy” and that he couldn’t believe it, before adding that he was very happy at the same time.

"Well, it's great, to be No. 1 seed in Roland Garros, in a Grand Slam is something crazy. I couldn't believe it years ago, but yes, I am very happy,” the Spaniard said after his second-round victory over Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Alcaraz further added that he would focus on the tournament and his game and try not to think about the ranking.

“It doesn't change too much to be No. 1 or No. 2 seed, I just focus on the tournament, on my game, on every match, and that's something that I try not to think about, but of course, it's something great, to be No. 1," he concluded.

Poll : 0 votes