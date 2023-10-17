Former Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka coach Peter Lundgren undergoes leg amputation

Former tennis player Peter Lundgren, who has coached players like Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Marcelo Rios, Marat Safin, Grigor Dimitrov, and many other stars, has undergone leg amputation.

Lundgren coached Federer from 2000 to 2003, during which Federer won his first Grand Slam title — the 2003 Wimbledon Championships. Lundgren also played a pivotal role in coaching the Swiss maestro to victory in his first Master Series event at the 2002 Hamburg Masters, held on clay courts. Additionally, he worked with former Russian tennis player Marat Safin, guiding him to the 2005 Australian Open championship.

Lundgren's coaching expertise extended to other notable players, including Swiss star Stan Wawrinka, Bulgarian sensation Grigor Dimitrov, and former Chilean tennis icon Marcelo Rios. Under his guidance, Rios achieved a top 10 ranking during their time together.

The news of Lundgren's amputation surfaced when he shared a photo on social media from his hospital bed. In the post, the 58-year-old revealed that he had recently undergone foot amputation due to an infection. His broken ankle did not heal properly, likely exacerbated by his type 2 diabetes, which can impede circulation.

“I was going to give an update on my foot. Unfortunately, I had to amputate my foot and a bit up 10 days ago and because of the infection I had and my broken ankle did not heal because of my type 2 diabetes you get bad circulation. But now I feel well again and soon my rehab will begin,” Lundgren said.

“I am trying to go to the gym four times a week and I can’t believe I am actually doing that” - Roger Federer

Speaking on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Roger Federer, who retired in 2022 after an illustrious career with 20 Grand Slam titles, said he now finds himself hitting the gym four times a week and can hardly believe he's maintaining such a routine.

"I am trying to go to the gym four times a week and I can’t believe I am actually doing that. I rent the space at home and put the machines in and I got it the week after the Laver Cup in London. So it was like, after my career, I finally had a gym” he said.

Federer found it unusual to maintain a gym routine post-retirement and suggested that he might play in some exhibitions while emphasizing his commitment to staying fit and looking good.

“A little bit weird once I had retired, so now I have to use it, so I do that well, and I don’t play so much tennis anymore so I have to be a little bit more careful with what I eat and stuff. I would still like to play some exhibitions down the road so I want to stay in shape and try to look good a little bit," he added.

