Frances Tiafoe adorably reacts to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield sporting casual fit from his sponsor at Miami Open

Frances Tiafoe was recently left flabbergasted by the outfit his long-time girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, wore to the 2025 Miami Open earlier this week. The 27-year-old former WTA pro turned heads in Lululemon - the World No. 17's apparel sponsor.

Tiafoe was introduced to Broomfield by a mutual friend in 2015. The two started dating three years later, and their relationship has only blossomed ever since then. The latter, who peaked at World No. 680 in the WTA rankings, has regularly attended her boyfriend's matches to offer him support.

Ayan Broomfield was present during Frances Tiafoe's Miami Open campaign this month, as well. And while the 27-year-old's campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament ended unceremoniously in the third round, he can rejoice in the fact that his girlfriend treated him and the fans to a stunning Lululemon fit during one of his matches.

Earlier on Friday (March 28), Broomfield took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her walking around in the Miami Gardens in a classic all-white outfit that paired an off-white cap and sweatpants with a white tank top. She complemented her apparel choice with a black handbag.

"Match days in @lululemon," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend wrote on Instagram followed by a blue heart emoji.

The American reposted his girlfriend's Instagram post later on his stories, cherishing her and his sponsor Lululemon's partnership with glancing eyes emojis.

Via Tiafoe's Instagram stories

Lululemon is a Canadian athletic apparel company that was founded in 1998. The retailer brand signed Frances Tiafoe as its global ambassador earlier this year after the former World No. 10 had spent more than 10 years with Nike.

Frances Tiafoe looking to salvage his 2025 season during clay season

Frances Tiafoe looks on during Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Tiafoe has endured a tough season on the ATP Tour thus far, losing seven of his 14 outings. The 27-year-old failed to make a mark during the Sunshine Double this month, exiting in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters.

The American will be eager to turn his season around during the claycourt season, having already entered the Houston Open - which begins on March 31. He won the title at the ATP 250 tournament in 2023 and will be seeded second in the singles draw.

The World No. 17 will then travel to Europe for the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, two events where he has yet to have an impact.

