Frances Tiafoe extends "owed" Monte Carlo stay after heartbreak despite girlfriend Ayan's departure

Frances Tiafoe chose to take it easy and enjoy the scenic views surrounding him after withdrawing from the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters ahead of schedule. The American tennis sensation posted a peaceful video from his hotel balcony in Monte Carlo, showcasing the stunning Mediterranean coastline. While his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield was off to Coachella, Tiafoe was left to indulge in the idyllic scenery alone.

Coming off a strong runner-up performance at the Houston Open, the World No. 17 traveled to Monaco for his first-ever main draw showing at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. As the 14th seed, Tiafoe started his campaign with a strong victory over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

However, Tiafoe's charge was brought to a sudden stop in the second round when he lost to Australia's Alexei Popyrin in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6. Although the defeat might have hurt, he is evidently taking full advantage of the surprise time off.

Taking to his Instagram on April 10, 2025, the 27-year-old shared a clip from his hotel balcony with a peaceful sea, sunny weather, and Monte Carlo's characteristic charm. He captioned it with a cheeky note, implying that he was making the most of the unplanned free time that accompanied his second-round defeat.

"Getting the rest I'm owed," Tiafoe wrote.

Screengrab of Frances Tiafoe's Instagram stories (@bigfoe1998)

Tiafoe's picturesque post trailed behind another social media post—this one by his long-time girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. The Canadian social media influencer and model posted a video on Instagram of her getting ready for Coachella, the iconic music and arts festival that takes place every year in the California desert.

Watch the video here:

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shared strange hotel room experience during Monte Carlo stay

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield during the 2022 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, posted a humorous seagull encounter during their Monte Carlo visit. On Instagram, she posted that as their hotel room AC couldn't drop below 22°C, they had left the balcony door open.

Things took a turn when breakfast was delivered—a huge seagull swooped in, almost grabbing Broomfield's chocolate croissant.

"The airconditioner units here are unable to drop below 22 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit). Sooo we had to keep the balcony door open to cool down the room...," she wrote in her Instagram story.

"Everything was fine until the breakfast we ordered was delivered to the room. We went back to bed for a second, and woke up to the biggest seagull I have ever seen about to walk in and SNATCH my chocolate croissant. Good morning," she added.

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe is to resume his clay-court campaign with a trip to the Barcelona Open, set from April 14–20.

