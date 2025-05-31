Frances Tiafoe gushes over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield as she turns up the glamor in stylish French Open outfit

Frances Tiafoe was left in awe of his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield as she shared some pictures of herself from the French Open. Broomfield has been traveling with the American at most of his tournaments all across the globe and has been a constant source of support for the tennis star.

The couple met almost a decade ago through mutual friend and fellow pro, Victoria Duval. Like Tiafoe, Broomfield has been a pro tennis player representing Canada and won the NCAA doubles championships with Gabby Andrews for UCLA in 2019.

Broomfield posted pictures of herself on Instagram in a fuchsia pink Oscar de la Renta dress, paired with a pink bag to complement her look as she cheered for Tiafoe in his third-round match against Sebastian Korda at Roland Garros.

The 27-year-old left a sweet comment under the post, writing:

"My baby 💕 💕"

Screenshot via @ayanbroomfield @bigfoe1998 on Instagram

He even reshared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote:

"So sweet to me so sweeeet to meeee 💕 💕 💕 @ayanbroomfield"

Screenshot via @bigfoe1998 on Instagram dated May 31, 2025.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend also shared the story of how they met during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

"She kind of peeped in Frances Tiafoe's ear": Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe with Ayan Broomfield at the New York Fashion Week - Image Source: Getty

On an appearance on Tennis Channel's show Second Serve in March 2025, Ayan Broomfield fielded questions on her relationship with Frances Tiafoe and shared some fond memories of how they met through a common friend, which ignited their love.

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015. Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time'," she shared. (from 12:20 onwards)

Now, while navigating around their professional lives and thinking about getting married soon, they often factor in to make jokes on how Duval will surely be present at their wedding.

"And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months. At first we became best friends, and then he asked me out and it's been history. It's been a while. We always tell her, 'You'll be at the wedding'," she added.

On the tennis side of things, Tiafoe will take on Daniel Altmaier in his fourth round match at the French Open on Sunday (June 1).

