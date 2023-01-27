Frances Tiafoe receives recognition for his contribution to tennis, meets with Maryland's newly-elected "first ever black Governor"

Frances Tiafoe has achieved considerable success on the tennis courts in recent months. The American tennis player became a household name after handing 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal his sole Grand Slam defeat of 2022 in the fourth round of the US Open last year.

Frances Tiafoe, who hails from Maryland, recently met with the state’s newly-elected “first ever black Governor” Wes Moore. The 25-year-old was in the company of his family as the State of Maryland awarded him recognition for his “determination, athletic ability, commitment and character” and for “serving as an inspiration to Marylanders of all ages.”

Acknowledging the special day in a post on social media, Tiafoe stated that he was honored to meet Wes Moore and congratulated him on being elected.

"What an honor to meet with Wes Moore, the governor of the great state of Maryland. Congrats on being elected. Also, congrats on being the first ever black Maryland Governor," he said in an Instagram post.

He further expressed his confidence in the governor and remarked that he was looking forward to the great things to come for their state under Moore’s administration.

"I can’t wait to see all the great things to come for our state with you behind us. Wish nothing but the best for you and appreciate all the love, Maryland. I love y’all with everything" he wrote.

"I want to bring some flavor to the game" – Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe recently featured in a photoshoot for GQ alongside his colleagues Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune, Felix Auger Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

The American star, whose array of achievements include making the semifinals of the 2022 US Open, expressed that he enjoyed the challenges and high-stakes moments in the sport.

"I’ve always loved high-stakes moments," Tiafoe said in his interview with GQ, "I like being front and center."

The World No. 17 also reflected on the need for new personalities to emerge in tennis, as the Big-3 era nears its end.

"I think the game needs different faces and personalities to be shown," he said.

While Frances Tiafoe did not fare well at the 2023 Australian Open, losing in the third round to eventual semifinalist Karen Khachanov, he managed to turn heads with his bold choice of gear.

Speaking about his vision for the sport, the American conveyed that he wished to “bring some flavor to the game.”

"I want to change the way the game’s looked at. You get this, Tennis is posh, prissy, a country club sport, I want to bring some flavor to the game," Tiafoe said in his GQ interview.

