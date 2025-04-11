Frances Tiafoe reveals in 4 words what he thinks of his and girlfriend Ayan's recent "tennis date"

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield went on a 'tennis date,' and the American expressed his thoughts about it in four words. While Tiafoe is an ATP Top 20 player, Broomfield is also an accomplished college-level player.

Broomfield shared a reel on Instagram about their recent tennis date. The short video showed the couple play some points as the Canadian revealed that they had not been on the court together "in a while." She captioned the post:

"I love a tennis date night"

Tiafoe shared the reel on his Instagram story and added:

"This was a vibbbbee"

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram @bigfoe1998

Tiafoe and Broomfield met each other in 2015 and started dating soon after. Since then, she has become a regular attendee in the American's player box while she also manages to attend off-court events. The Canadian is one of the well-known WAGs on tour and recently revealed where the story started.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield explains how the two met back in 2015

Frances Tiafoe with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Ayan Broomfield delved deep into several topics, including her career and how she met Frances Tiafoe. Surprisingly, the Canadian also dropped a wedding comment.

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015," Ayan Broomfield told Tennis Channel. "Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months."

"At first we became best friends, and then he asked me out and it's been history. It's been a while. We always tell her, 'you'll be at the wedding,'" she added.

In the same interview, Broomfield was also asked if there was an opportunity for the world to see the couple playing together at the upcoming US Open. The New York Major has refined its rules for the mixed doubles event, and many fun pairings are expected to take place.

Broomfield, however, remained tight-lipped on the matter, saying that she would rather want Tiafoe teaming up with regular players like Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

In tennis terms, Tiafoe has a disappointing 10-8 record in 2025 after his latest loss in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

