Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield continues tennis training, vows to take the "biggest risks" in her life

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield hit practice courts with a stylish kit that included pink-grip Wilson rackets and a 'Big Foe' emblazoned sipper. Furthermore, the Canadian also shared that she felt inspired to take the "biggest risks" in her life.

Broomfield, a 2019 NCAA Doubles champion, turned pro in 2015 and climbed to a career-best ranking of 467 in doubles the same year. She partnered with Athleta and Wilson at the time and continues to work with the brands owing to her social media popularity.

On Thursday, Broomfield took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her fitness routine. She posted a mirror-selfie highlighting her rackets' butt caps carrying her initial - 'B'

"Off to the courtssss," she captioned the Story.

Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram @ayan.broomfield

In the next Story, she highlighted the podcast she was listening to in her car and wrote:

"I was listening to this Mel Robbins podcast and she was explaining that we should be taking the biggest risks of our lives right now and I think she is absolutely right. I'm going to try some new things this year."

Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram @ayan.broomfield

In the next Story posted by Broomfield, she flaunted her stylish kit in a picture that included a Marc Jacobs tote bag, pink-grip Wilson rackets and an all-white sipper with her boyfriend's namesake 'Big Foe' printed on it.

Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram @ayan.broomfield

Despite being on a break from the WTA Tour, Broomfield continues to keep up with her tennis practice. A few days earlier, she had shared a short video of herself on a practice court in Miami.

Ayan Broomfield showcased racket bearing boyfriend Frances Tiafoe's face

Frances Tiafoe(left) and Ayan Broomfield(right) at the 2024 New York Fashion Week. Image: Getty

Last week, Ayan Broomfield flaunted a racket with her boyfriend Frances Tiafoe featured on its packaging. She took to Instagram to share her preparations before the start of her tennis practice earlier this month.

The Canadian shared pictures of visiting a Miami sports equipment store to get her racket re-strung. One of them showed her holding a Yonex Percept 100 racket on sale at the store. It featured an image of the World No. 18 striking a two-handed backhand.

"Oh hi @bigfoe1998," she captioned the image.

Screengrab from Ayan Broomfield's Instagram @ayan.broomfield

Frances Tiafoe was last seen on-court at the 2025 Mexican Open, where he lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 16. The 2024 US Open semifinalist is expected to feature at Indian Wells Masters, scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 2.

