Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan cracks him up with amusing gesture to celebrate his latest Lululemon collection

Frances Tiafoe's long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently poked fun at the American in light of his new Lululemon line hitting the sports apparel market. The Canadian is currently apart from her boyfriend as the latter is competing in this year's European claycourt swing.

Tiafoe and Broomfield began dating in 2018, after meeting each other through a common friend three years prior. The couple's relationship has only blossomed since then; while the World No. 17 is always raving at his girlfriend's outfits and brand collaborations, the former WTA pro is often spotted in his players' box supporting him raucously.

Earlier on Monday (April 28), Ayan Broomfield took to her Instagram to celebrate Frances Tiafoe's latest Lululemon collection finally finding its way into the stores back in the USA. In her stories, the 27-year-old posted a picture of herself with her phone directly aimed at a tree, on which she photoshopped her boyfriend's frame in his sponsor's clothes.

The American found his girlfriend's Instagram story hilarious as he reposted the story with laughing emojis.

"Since the new @lululemon tennis collection features Frances, I figured that I'd add him to the content," Ayan Broomfield wrote on her Instagram stories which was reposted by Frances Tiafoe later.

Via Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories

For those unaware, Broomfield herself donned Lululemon's clothes when she came out to support her boyfriend at the Miami Open last month. Tiafoe first signed up to be the athleisure brand's brand ambassador in January this year.

Frances Tiafoe looking to salvage 2025 season at Madrid Open 2025

Frances Tiafoe looks on during his Madrid Open 2R match | Image Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, is competing at the 2025 Madrid Open this week, where he has already reached the third round. The former World No. 10 will face France's Alexandre Muller for a place in the fourth round of the 1000-level event. The 27-year-old will be eager to go deep at Caja Magica considering he has never gone past the third round of the tournament in his past appearances.

More importantly, a good showing in Madrid will help Tiafoe get match ready for the French Open next month. The American has lost nine of his 20 matches in 2025. He has won back-to-back matches only once this season - at the Houston Open, where he finished runner-up to a resurgent Jenson Brooksby.

Tiafoe was initially supposed to play his Round-of-32 match in Madrid on Monday (April 28). However, due to an unforeseen power outage in Spain that put the tournament's electronic line-calling and scoreboard systems out of commission, his encounter against Muller was pushed to the following day.

