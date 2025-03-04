Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan's stunning silver 'Tom Ford' dress fit check draws 1-word reaction from Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen

Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, dropped a one-word reaction to Ayan Broomfield’s latest social media post in her stunning outfit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party. Broomfield stole the spotlight with an incredible silver dress, which was designed by popular American fashion designer Tom Ford.

Broomfield has been dating World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe since 2015. The Canadian was a tennis player and won a couple of ITF titles in 2014 and 2015 before she switched to become a full-time fashion influencer and model.

Broomfield turned heads at Elton John’s Oscar party at West Hollywood Park in her stunning silver dress, which was paired with a golden bracelet, bangles, earrings and silver stilettos. She shared a series of pictures detailing her outfit and those who helped her put it together.

Broomfield's post drew a one-word comment from Kyrgios’ girlfriend, who is also a fashion influencer. Hatzi, who has been dating Nick Kyrgios since 2021, commented:

“Insane”

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's comment on Ayan Broomfield's Instagram post. Source: Instagram @ayan.broomfield

Kyrgios and Hatzi had met on Instagram in 2021. Hatzi was selling a mirror on the social media platform, and Kyrgios was interested in purchasing it. They have been by each other’s side ever since, and Hatzi regularly travels around the world to support Kyrgios.

Hatzi had recently opened up about travelling with Kyrgios on the Tour and how it can get lonely at times.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi share adorable airplane selfie ahead of Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios last played at the 2025 Australian Open. Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios will make a comeback to competitive tennis after the Austrlian Open when he begins his campaign at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. He returned to the Tour in January after a wrist surgery, but it's been a challenging comeback as he has struggled with an abdominal injury as well.

Kyrgios has played just two matches since his return - losing to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Brisbane International and then to Jake Fearnley at the Australian Open. He will hope to find his rhythm at Indian Wells. Meanwhile, he shared an adorable selfie with his girlfriend Hatzi as they recently flew to Los Angeles.

Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's Instagram Story - Source: Instagram (@costeenhatzi)

Nick Kyrgios has enjoyed a good run at Indian Wells, reaching the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2022. Even though he is currently ranked 1099, he will get a spot in the main draw due to his protected ranking.

Kyrgios may not be in the best form, but he will yearn to pick up his first win of the season at the ATP 1000 tournament.

