  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Frances Tiafoe shows affection for girlfriend Ayan after she dazzles in US Open photodump, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan also reacts

Frances Tiafoe shows affection for girlfriend Ayan after she dazzles in US Open photodump, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan also reacts

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 25, 2025 07:36 GMT
Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield and Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle
Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield and Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle; Sources - Getty

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, gushed over Tiafoe's girlfriend and former player, Ayan Broomfield's photo dump from the US Open so far. Broomfield has been with Tiafoe for around a decade now and often travels with him on tours, besides balancing her job as a multifaceted influencer.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield began their relationship in 2015 and publicly announced their togetherness in 2018. Since the latter also had a tennis career at the collegiate level, she became the biggest support system of the Sierra Leonean American player.

Tiafoe headed to the US Open, the last major outing of the year, while his girlfriend had some sneak peaks of her upcoming projects to offer on her Instagram. Ayan Broomfield shared glimpses of her time with her boyfriend, posing with Honey Deuce cocktails, looking over the Empire State building. The Canadian player also posted a Tiafoe-branded billboards put up by Lululemon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 28-year-old notably engaged in conversations with players like Hailey Baptiste, Clervie Magloire Ngounoue, Asia Muhammad and others.

"my kind of US Open prep," she captioned.
Ad

Francis Tiafoe gushed over her girlfriend's post and wrote:

"Your US OPEN Prep is the best prep."

His fellow player, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, echoed the sentiments and commented with a heart-filled face emoji and pink heart.

Tiafoe and Riddle reacted to Broomfield&#039;s post; Instagram - @ayan.broomfield
Tiafoe and Riddle reacted to Broomfield's post; Instagram - @ayan.broomfield

Tiafoe will play Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the first round of the US Open, scheduled on August 25, 2025.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe once expressed how fortunate he was to have Ayan Broomfield in his life

Tiafoe and Broomfield at the New York Fashion Week - (Source: Getty)
Tiafoe and Broomfield at the New York Fashion Week - (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield's relationship has only bloomed over the years. The couple has often publicly expressed their love for and supported each other in highs and lows. When the American player broke through to the top 10 after his 2023 Stuttgart Open run, he received acclaim from his partner, who shared pictures and screenshots of his small achievements over the years.

Ad
"TOP 10 IN THE WORLD!"

In response, Tiafoe reflected on their relationship and how the Canadian has been a rock in his life, not just as his bestfriend but a 'go-to' person.

"Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words. I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life. Not only as my girl but my best friend and my go-to. You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got."

Notably, Frances Tiafoe has made two semifinal appearances at the US Open, in 2022 and 2024.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications