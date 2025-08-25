Frances Tiafoe shows affection for girlfriend Ayan after she dazzles in US Open photodump, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan also reacts

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, gushed over Tiafoe's girlfriend and former player, Ayan Broomfield's photo dump from the US Open so far. Broomfield has been with Tiafoe for around a decade now and often travels with him on tours, besides balancing her job as a multifaceted influencer.Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield began their relationship in 2015 and publicly announced their togetherness in 2018. Since the latter also had a tennis career at the collegiate level, she became the biggest support system of the Sierra Leonean American player.Tiafoe headed to the US Open, the last major outing of the year, while his girlfriend had some sneak peaks of her upcoming projects to offer on her Instagram. Ayan Broomfield shared glimpses of her time with her boyfriend, posing with Honey Deuce cocktails, looking over the Empire State building. The Canadian player also posted a Tiafoe-branded billboards put up by Lululemon.The 28-year-old notably engaged in conversations with players like Hailey Baptiste, Clervie Magloire Ngounoue, Asia Muhammad and others.&quot;my kind of US Open prep,&quot; she captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrancis Tiafoe gushed over her girlfriend's post and wrote:&quot;Your US OPEN Prep is the best prep.&quot;His fellow player, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, echoed the sentiments and commented with a heart-filled face emoji and pink heart.Tiafoe and Riddle reacted to Broomfield's post; Instagram - @ayan.broomfieldTiafoe will play Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the first round of the US Open, scheduled on August 25, 2025.Frances Tiafoe once expressed how fortunate he was to have Ayan Broomfield in his lifeTiafoe and Broomfield at the New York Fashion Week - (Source: Getty)Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield's relationship has only bloomed over the years. The couple has often publicly expressed their love for and supported each other in highs and lows. When the American player broke through to the top 10 after his 2023 Stuttgart Open run, he received acclaim from his partner, who shared pictures and screenshots of his small achievements over the years.&quot;TOP 10 IN THE WORLD!&quot;In response, Tiafoe reflected on their relationship and how the Canadian has been a rock in his life, not just as his bestfriend but a 'go-to' person.&quot;Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words. I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life. Not only as my girl but my best friend and my go-to. You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got.&quot;Notably, Frances Tiafoe has made two semifinal appearances at the US Open, in 2022 and 2024.