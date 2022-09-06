"Serena Williams is the reason why I can do the things that I'm doing" - Frances Tiafoe on sporting the GOAT hoodie after US Open R4 win

Frances Tiafoe scored arguably the biggest win of his career on Monday when he outclassed Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Amidst the excitement over his iconic win, it was the hoodie that he wore after the match that grabbed everyone's attention. The 22nd seed was seen sporting a pullover with all of Serena Williams' 39 Grand Slam titles and the years when she won them on the back. The front of the hoodie had 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time) written on it.

Over her 27-year-long career, 40-year-old Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 doubles, and two in the mixed doubles category. During the Canadian Open last month, she announced her decision to retire after the US Open. A third-round loss against Ajla Tomljanovic last week meant that her career was over.

Speaking about Williams on an ESPN program after the match, Frances Tiafoe revealed that the Williams sisters were the reason why he believed that he could also become a tennis player. The 24-year-old put Williams in the same class as Michael Jordan and Tiger woods.

"Yeah, obviously the GOAT, Serena Williams," Tiafoe said. "She's definitely the reason why I think I can do the things that I'm doing. Like when I'm younger, the reason I said to my dad that I can be a professional tennis player is seeing her and Venus battle each other. Two people who look like me and I can go and do that, it's unbelievable. She changed the game forever. As I said earlier, when you say her name, you say Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, and Michael Jordan. She's on a different stratosphere."

"It's cool to see a new era" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe became only the third American after Andy Roddick and James Blake to defeat Rafael Nadal in a Grand Slam match. While Roddick won his match against the Spaniard at the 2004 US Open, Blake did so at the same tournament in 2005.

In a post-match press conference, the 26th-ranked player weighed in on the upcoming US Open quarterfinals, starring the Next-Gen players. He stated that it remains to be seen who will cement the top position for a long time, but expressed excitement to see a new era of tennis.

"I think Nick playing great tennis is great for tennis," Tiafoe said. "Alcaraz has a great personality. Sinner. Myself. People get behind me. You know the American guys, Tommy and Fritz. There's a ton of guys playing great tennis. I don't think it will be a Big 3. It will be like a Big 12. I think it's good. For sure, you'll probably have someone who will cement and be at the top. That's still kind of happening. We'll see who that person's going to be. It's cool to see a new era."

