Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi play out the longest match in the history of Next Gen ATP Finals

Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi played out the longest match in the history of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan on Wednesday. The two Italians played a thrilling encounter at the Allianz Cloud Arena which lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes, thus surpassing the previous record of 2 hours and 33 minutes held by Lorenzo Musetti and Hugo Gaston from their encounter last year.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi have just played the longest match in the history of the



2h43'.



They surpass Musetti/Gaston's 2021 record of 2h33'. A NEW RECORD!Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi have just played the longest match in the history of the #NextGenATPFinals 2h43'.They surpass Musetti/Gaston's 2021 record of 2h33'. A NEW RECORD! 📊Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi have just played the longest match in the history of the #NextGenATPFinals. 2h43'.They surpass Musetti/Gaston's 2021 record of 2h33'. https://t.co/w4ZEoqAIm9

Passaro won the opening set 4-3(7) before Arnaldi bounced back to take the second and third 4-2 and 4-3(4) respectively. The latter took a 3-1 lead in the fourth set but Passaro managed to win it 4-3(4) to force the match into a decider.

The 21-year-old then saved a match point in the final set and ensured that it went to a tiebreak. Here, he saved another three match points before winning 4-3(8) to get his first win of the Next Gen ATP Finals, having previously lost to Jiri Lehecka.

Passaro said after the match that he was very tired and that he was cramping because of the physicality of the match. The 21-year-old, however, was understandably happy with the victory.

"I am very tired. It was a really long match and this format I think it is tough and physical. For me it was physical today, with the tension as well, I was cramping. It was not easy. I am really happy to win and I will enjoy," Passaro said.

The 21-year-old will next face Brandon Nakashima in his final group fixture and will be eager to seal his place in the semifinals of the Next Gen ATP Finals.

How is the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals unfolding?

Lorenzo Musetti in action at the Next Gen ATP Finals

Brandon Nakashima currently leads the Green Group of this season's Next Gen ATP Finals. The American has already won both of his matches and will win his group if he comes out on top against Francesco Passaro.

Matteo Arnaldi is yet to win a match in the tournament but can still qualfy for the semifinals if he wins his match against Jiri Lehecka and things go his way in the Nakashima-Passaro fixture.

In the Red Group, Lorenzo Musetti won his opening match of the tournament against Tseng Chun-hsin while Jack Draper lost to Dominic Striker. The World No. 23 will face Stricker and will be eager to book his place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Jack Draper, meanwhile, will face Tseng Chun-hsin with the aim of keeping his hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Poll : 0 votes