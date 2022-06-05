French Open 2022 prize money breakdown: How much do champions Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal stand to gain?

The winners of the 2022 French Open have finally been crowned and neither the men's nor the women's draw threw up a surprise this year.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek put an end to a run of different players winning the title over the last six years by winning her second Roland Garros title. In the final, she registered an impressive 6-1, 6-3 victory over American Coco Gauff.

On the men's side, it was Rafael Nadal who came out on top, locking up his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam title in the process. After disposing off defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, the Mallorcan bested Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the title clash.

For their displays, Swiatek and Nadal will walk home with a purse of €2.2 million each. Gauff and Ruud earned a prize money of €1.1 million each, while the semifinalists - Daria Kasatkina and Martina Trevisan on the WTA Tour and Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev on the ATP Tour - finished the tournament €600,000 richer.

The eight players whose runs came to an end in the quarterfinals: Jessica Pegula, Leylah Fernandez, Veronika Kudermetova and Sloane Stephens in the women's draw and Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Andrey Rublec in the men's draw all received a cheque for €380,000 each.

The first round losers and qualifiers earned more money at the 2022 French Open compared to pre-pandemic levels

Overall, the French Open has increased its prize money by almost 7% compared to pre-pandemic levels

The players who exited the first round of the 2022 French Open went home with a haul of €62,000 each, while players who lost out in the second round earned €86,000 each.

Those who managed to reach the third round were awarded a cheque for €125,800 each, while the athletes who fell one win short of making the quarterfinals received €220,000 for their efforts.

Except for the first round (€46,000 in 2019), all these amounts (€87,000, €143,000 and €243,000 for the second, third and fourth rounds respectively in 2019) were lower compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Players losing in men* singles main draw 1R and qualifying will earn, in total, ~€1.8 million more than in 2019.

But players making it past 1R in singles main draw will receive, in total, ~€800K less than in 2019. Roland Garros prize money: 2022 vs pre-pandemic 2019.Players losing in men* singles main draw 1R and qualifying will earn, in total, ~€1.8 million more than in 2019.But players making it past 1R in singles main draw will receive, in total, ~€800K less than in 2019. https://t.co/B9tfY6GTJy

The qualifiers at the 2022 French Open also earned more compared to what they would have earned back in 2019. While a player who lost out in the first round of qualifying stood to make €7,000 three years ago, a total of €14,000 was bestowed this year.

Those who reached the second round of qualifying earned €7,750 more this year (€12,250 in 2019 vs €20,000 in 2022), while those fell one win short of making the maindraw earned €7,000 more this year (€24,000 in 2019 vs €31,000 in 2022).

Overall, the French Open has increased its total purse for the entire tournament by almost 7% compared to what they gave out before the pandemic.

