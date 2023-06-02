French Open 2023 Day 7: Women's singles predictions ft. Ons Jabeur vs Olga Danilovic

Day 7 of the French Open will see the third round of the women's singles tournament continue.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek thrashed Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0 in the second round and will next take on Wang Xinyu. Last year's runner-up Coco Gauff booked her place in the third round after defeating Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-3. Here, the American will be up against 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva.

Elena Rybakina will lock horns with Sara Sorribes Tormo while Ons Jabeur will face Olga Danilovic. The likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bianca Andreescu will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches on Day 7 of the French Open.

#1. Ons Jabeur vs Olga Danilovic

Ons Jabeur in action

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur will take on Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in the third round of the French Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Jabeur booked her place in the third round of the French Open by defeating Oceane Dodin 6-2, 6-3. Danilovic, meanwhile, triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over Jasmine Paolini to reach the Round of 32 of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career.

Jabeur has won 13 out of 19 matches so far this season. Danilovic, on the other hand, has mostly competed on the ITF circuit in 2023 and has won just two out of four WTA Tour main draw matches to date.

Jabeur has looked in good touch so far and should be able to come out on top to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Predicted Winner: Ons Jabeur.

#2. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at the French Open

14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will face 23rd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the French Open. It will be the first meeting between the two in the main draw of the WTA Tour.

Haddad Maia booked her place in the third round of the French Open by beating Diana Shnaider 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 while Alexandrova thrashed Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 6-0. The Brazilian has won 18 out of 28 matches so far this season while Alexandrova triumphed in 13 out of 24 fixtures.

Haddad Maia's recent form makes her the favorite to win and while Alexandrova is not to be written off, there is a good chance the Brazilian would come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia.

#3. Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Bernarda Pera

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Elisabetta Cocciaretto will take on Bernarda Pera in the third round of the French Open. It will be the third meeting between the two on the WTA Tour, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

Cocciaretto reached the third round of the clay-court Major by beating Simona Waltert 6-2, 6-3 while Pera defeated 22nd seed Donna Vekic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The Italian has won 11 out of 20 matches so far this season while Pera came out on top in 13 out of 24 fixtures.

The match promises to be an interesting one and both players have a fair chance to win and make it to the fourth round of the French Open.

Predicted Winner: Bernarda Pera.

#4. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Kayla Day

Kayla Day in action

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova will take on Kayla Day in the third round of the French Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two,

Schmiedlova booked her place in the third round of the clay court Major by beating Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-4 while Day stunned 19th seed Madison Keys 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. The Slovak has won four out of 10 matches so far in 2023, while Day has triumphed in just two out of three main-draw fixtures.

Schmiedlova may be the higher-ranked player but Kay will be full of confidence after beating Keys and there is a good chance she could come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Kayla Day.

Poll : 0 votes