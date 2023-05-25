French Open 2023 draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final ft. potential blockbuster SF clash with Carlos Alcaraz

All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic as the former World No. 1 begins his quest for a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open 2023. A third title in Paris will help the Serb break away from the tie that he now has with Rafael Nadal.

Although the 36-year-old heads into the claycourt Major without a title on the surface this year, he has the ability to save his best for the biggest events of the sport.

Seeded third this time around, Djokovic will start his campaign against American Aleksandar Kovacevic. The Serb has to overcome the likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz to be able to lay his hands on the trophy again.

On that note, here's a detailed look at Djokovic's path to the final of the 2023 French Open:

Novak Djokovic's 1st-round opponent - Aleksandar Kovacevic

Aleksandar Kovacevic of the USA, ranked 114th on the ATP Rankings, will face the mighty Novak Djokovic in the first round. The American's highest ranking is 101, which he achieved earlier this year after winning a couple of ATP Challenger titles.

Kovacevic will be coming into this contest on the back of a five-match losing streak. Suffice to say, there's a huge gulf in the experience level between him and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's likely 2nd-round opponent - Marton Fucsovics

Veteran Hungarian Marton Fucsovics could be the next standing in Djokovic's way. The former World No. 31 has now plummeted to 80 in the world rankings.

Fucsovics started the year on a winning note by claiming the trophy at the Canberra Challenger. However, since then, he hasn't been able to do much of note, apart from winning three matches to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells.

With a 10-10 win-loss record for the year, he needs to up his game to be able to withstand the pressure from Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's likely 3rd-round opponent - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Novak Djokovic is likely to face his first test at Roland Garros this year against World No. 34 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard already has five quarter-final appearances this season, two of which came on clay at Barcelona and Estoril.

He also got the better of Italian Open runner-up Holger Rune in Madrid in three tight sets.

With Fokina's confidence on the rise, he could make his highly fancied opponent work hard for every point.

Novak Djokovic's likely 4th-round opponent - Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz in action at the 2023 Miami Open

Marseille champion Hubert Hurkacz is expected to be Novak Djokovic's opponent in the Round of 16. The two have already squared off once this year, on the hardcourt of Dubai. Hurkacz managed to stretch Djokovic in the second set before losing 6-3, 7-5.

The Pole has come to Roland Garros having won only three matches on clay all year. Albeit clay isn't the best surface for the big-serving Hurkacz, the World No. 13 nonetheless remains a dangerous opponent any day.

That said, Hurkacz himself has to negotiate the likes of French Open quarter-finalist David Goffin and 19th seed Roberto Bautista Agut before he can set up a meeting with Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's likely quarter-final opponent - Andrey Rublev

Rublev tries to reach the ball at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev is on a collision course with Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. The Russian has won only one title so far this year and it came on the claycourt of Monte Carlo.

It was Rublev's maiden title at the ATP Masters 1000 level, which should have been a big boost for him. Rublev also reached the final in Banja Luka on the same surface, apart from a couple of last-16 appearances in Madrid and Rome.

Interestingly, the only time in four meetings that Rublev has managed to overcome Djokovic happens to be on clay, when he went on to win the Belgrade title last year.

Despite the Serb being way ahead in terms of accomplishments on the red dirt, Rublev does have it in himself to pack a punch.

Novak Djokovic's likely semi-final opponent - Carlos Alcaraz/Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alcaraz in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Every tennis aficionado has been eagerly waiting for a potential semi-final showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic ever since the draw came out.

The top-seeded Alcaraz won back-to-back titles at home on clay at Madrid and Barcelona, apart from his Argentina Open triumph earlier in the year. He surprisingly crashed out early in Rome but is expected to bounce back in Paris.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Two-time French Open champion and longtime No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be in the same half of the draw as Carlos Alcaraz Two-time French Open champion and longtime No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be in the same half of the draw as Carlos Alcaraz

The reigning US Open champion made the final eight at the French capital last year before he went on to lift his first Major trophy in New York.

Should Alcaraz manage to get past the likes of Cameron Norrie and former French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, he is likely to run into Djokovic, a player he beat in a thriller in Madrid last year.

Novak Djokovic's likely final opponent - Daniil Medvedev/Holger Rune

Medvedev with the trophy at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Daniil Medvedev showed excellent poise and control to claim his first claycourt title at the Rome Masters last week. It was the fifth title of what has been an incredible season for the Russian. The achievement guaranteed his second seeding at the Parisian Slam.

It will be interesting to see if the Russian can build on that performance at the French Open, a Major where he made the last eight in 2021. The World No. 2 needs to take care of seasoned claycourters such as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Holger Rune if he is to make it to his first-ever final at Roland Garros.

Medvedev defeated Rune on his way to Rome glory and will need to draw a lot of confidence from that display should they come face to face again.

Having said that, getting the better of Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final is a different ball game altogether. If the Serb makes it that far despite having had a poor clay season until now, he will certainly leave no stone unturned to add yet another Major trophy to his cabinet.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes