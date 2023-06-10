French Open 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 15

The 2023 French Open will come to a conclusion on Sunday with the women's doubles and the men's singles finals.

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud are the last two men standing after a tough couple of weeks in Paris. Both players have been tested by their opponents, but managed to come through to make it to the championship round.

Djokovic is gunning for a record 23rd Grand Slam title, while Ruud is trying to lay his hands on a Major trophy for the first time. The Norwegian finished as the runner-up at the French Open last year, going down to Rafael Nadal in the final.

Ruud will now face another legend of the sport in an attempt to secure some Grand Slam glory. But getting the better of Djokovic is not an easy task, especially in a Major final where he's always at his best.

Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez will square off against Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu in the women's doubles final. Having knocked out some tournament favorites en route to the title round, both teams are evenly matched heading into this encounter.

After a fortnight of exciting tennis, it's all about to come to an end with the crowning of the remaining two champions. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the final day of the French Open:

Schedule for Day 15 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11:30 am local time: (10) Taylor Townsend/Leylah Fernandez vs (PR) Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu.

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (3) Novak Djokovic vs (4) Casper Ruud.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11:45 am local time: Mansour Bahrami/Yannick Noah vs John McEnroe/Mats Wilander.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will commence at 11:30 am local time, while the only match on Court Suzanne Lenglen will kick off at 11:45 am. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 15 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Court Philippe Chatrier) Start Time (Court Suzanne Lenglen) USA June 11, 2023 5:30 am ET 5:45 am ET Canada June 11, 2023 5:30 am ET 5:45 am ET UK June 11, 2023 10:30 am BST 10:45 am BST India June 11, 2023 3:00 pm IST 3:15 pm IST

