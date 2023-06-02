French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 7

Day 7 of the 2023 French Open will see the continuation of the third round matches across the men's and women's singles events.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for consecutive titles at the venue against Wang Xinyu. Her fellow Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu are also in the fray.

The all-teenage battle between Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva is one of the must-see matches of the day as well. On the men's side, top 10 players Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz will be vying for a spot in the fourth round.

With some intriguing match-ups set to unfold, here's a look at the schedule for another day of high-octane action at the French Open:

Schedule for Day 7 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11:45 am local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (PR) Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs (Q) Genaro Alberto Olivieri.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Xinyu Wang.

Not before 8:15 pm local time: (22) Alexander Zverev vs (12) Frances Tiafoe.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Zhizhen Zhang vs (4) Casper Ruud.

Followed by: (Q) Mirra Andreeva vs (6) Coco Gauff.

Followed by: (23) Francisco Cerundolo vs (9) Taylor Fritz.

Followed by: (Q) Olga Danilovic vs (7) Ons Jabeur.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (27) Yoshihito Nishioka vs (Q) Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Followed by: (23) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Followed by: Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko.

Followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs (28) Grigor Dimitrov.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will commence at 11:45 am local time, while matches on all other courts are set to kick off at 11 am. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA June 3, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET Canada June 3, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET UK June 3, 2023 10:45 am BST 10:00 am BST India June 3, 2023 3:15 pm IST 2:30 pm IST

