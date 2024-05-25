French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz & Andy Murray playing? - Day 1, Round 1

A quartet of Grand Slam champions — Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka — will play at the 2024 French Open on Sunday. All four are scheduled to take to Court Philippe Chatrier on the Slam’s opening day.

While Osaka will take on Lucia Bronzetti, Alcaraz is slated to lock horns with lucky loser JJ Wolf. Murray and Wawrinka, meanwhile, will renew their chronicled rivalry at the famous venue.

Here are the full details about the schedule of top names slated to take to the court on Day 1 of the tournament:

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti match schedule

Naomi Osaka will open her French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Lucia Bronzetti in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 12 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST, 10 am GMT, 6 am ET.

Date: May 26, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz vs JJ Wolf match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz will take on lucky loser JJ Wolf in his first match at the French Open on Court Philippe Chatrier. The duo will follow Osaka and Bronzetti onto court.

Match Timing: Approx 1.15 pm local time, 4.45 pm IST, 11.15 am GMT, 7.15 am ET.

Date: May 26, 2024

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka match schedule

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka will renew their rivalry at the French Open, playing their 23rd encounter against each other. Three of these matches have come in Paris, with Wawrinka having won the last two. The two former Grand Slam champions will take to court for the night session match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 8.15 pm local time, 11.45 pm IST, 6.15 pm GMT, 2.15 pm ET.

Date: May 26, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and livestream details

Night session on Court Philippe Chatrier will begin at 8.15 pm.

Viewers from the following countries can watch live action at the 2024 French Open on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

