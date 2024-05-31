French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev and others playing? Day 7, Round 3

Tennis fans can count themselves in for more exciting action on Day 7 of the 2024 French Open as round three of the men's and women's singles is set to continue in Paris.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will headline play as he takes on Lorenzo Musetti in the evening session. Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, will lead the line on the women's side as she prepares to take on close friend Paula Badosa in a highly anticipated encounter.

Alexander Zverev will look to continue in the same rich vein of form that saw him beat Rafael Nadal and David Goffin in the opening two rounds as he continues his quest for a maiden Slam against Tallon Griekspoor.

Other big names in action on Day 7 include women's No. 4 Elena Rybakina, men's No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen, and two-time tournament finalist Casper Ruud.

On that note, here are all the details about the top names slated to play on the seventh day of the 2024 French Open:

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedule

Novak Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the last match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Alexander Zverev and Tallon Griekspoor's encounter.

Match Timings: Not before 8:15 p.m. local time, 2:15 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. GMT, & 11:45 p.m. IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa match schedule

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Paula Badosa in a tantalizing third-round encounter. They will be up second on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens' match.

Match Timings: Approx 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor match schedule

Alexander Zverev and Tallon Griekspoor will battle it out in the third clash of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 pm IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens match schedule

Elena Rybakina will take on Elise Mertens in the opening match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: 12 p.m. local time, 6:00 a.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. GMT, & 3:30 p.m. IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Daniil Medvedev vs Tomas Machac match schedule

Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Tomas Machac in the second match of the day on Court Suzzane-Lenglen after Varvara Gracheva and Irina-Camelia Begu's encounter.

Match Timings: Approx 1 p.m. local time, 7:00 a.m. ET, 11:00 a.m. GMT, & 4:30 p.m. IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Zheng Qinwen vs Elina Avanesyan match schedule

Zheng Qinwen will take on Elina Avanesyan in the opening match of the day on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Casper Ruud vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match schedule

Casper Ruud will go up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the last match of the day on Court Suzzane-Lenglen.

Match Timings: Approx Approx 6:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. GMT, & 8:30 pm IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details

Fans can catch live action from Day 5 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

India - Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

New Zealand - Sky

China - CCTV & IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab.

