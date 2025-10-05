  • home icon
  From Alexander Zverev to Holger Rune: How 'death'-like dangerous conditions at Shanghai Masters have united tennis world in calling out tournament

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Oct 05, 2025 15:57 GMT
Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune (Both via: Getty)
Top professionals such as Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Holger Rune have raised concerns about the tough court conditions at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. Both Zverev and Fritz won their opening rounds of the tournament.

While Zverev won his match against Valentin Royer in straight sets, Fritz clinched victory over Fabian Marozsan in three sets. However, none of the players were pleased with the court conditions of the tournament after their opening round games.

Zverev, in an interview after his victory, stated that the organizers had arranged for such slow conditions to foresee that players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could perform well. He said, during his on-court interview, via Sky Sports:

"I hate when it's the same, to be honest. I think the tournament directors are going towards that direction because, obviously, they want Jannik and Carlos to do well every tournament and that's what they prefer. Nowadays, you can play almost the same way on every surface. I don't like it, I'm not a fan of it."
Holger Rune, during his second-round match against Hugo Umbert, referred to the officials for a lack of heat rule in the ATP. He said:

"Hey, why doesn’t ATP have a good heat rule? You want players to die on the court?"
Fritz, too, after his victory, slammed the slow courts at the Shanghai Masters 2025, remarking that the courts were relatively fast last season, despite the balls being slow. He said, during his on-court interview, via The Tennis Gazette:

"It is incredibly slow. If I’m being honest, it’s a very bad change here. Last year, the courts were obviously fast on the speed index, but the balls were very slow. "
Notably, after his first-round victory at the Shanghai Masters, Taylor Fritz faced a crushing straight-set defeat in the second round against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. On the other hand, Alexander Zverev is slated to face Arthur Rinderknech for his second-round match.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Terence Atmane are among others who slammed the tough playing conditions at 2025 Shanghai Masters

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Image via: Getty)
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Terence Atmane are among the few other players who have called out the tough playing conditions at the Shanghai Masters 2025. Perricard, after his victory over Taylor Fritz, stated the conditions were terrible on the court and he felt like dying. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was tough, to be honest. Tough conditions, very humid, a lot of humidity. So the game at 5-5, it was terrible. I thought I was dying on the court"

Notably, Holger Rune and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard are set to clash in their next round of the Shanghai Masters 2025 after their second-round victories.

Terence Atmane, who was playing his opening round match of the Shanghai Masters against Camilo Ugo Carabelli, had to withdraw due to the excessive heat. He had later on remarked in a statement that he struggled to breathe and was unconscious midway through the match due to these conditions.

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

