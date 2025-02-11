From freedom & peace to power of the universe: Novak Djokovic breaks down secret meaning behind personal symbols on his custom sneakers

Novak Djokovic broke down the meaning behind the personal symbols present in his shoes. Djokovic is sponsored by the popular footwear brand ASICS, whose ubiquitous shoes have been a crucial addition to his match gear since 2018.

Djokovic delved into what his logo and the symbol of a white dove represented to him and also detailed the meaning behind a certain reiki symbol called the 'Cho Ku Rei'. All of these symbols are a must in every shoe the 24-time Major champion dons.

"When we talk about the design and the aesthetics of the shoe, obviously, it integrates certain symbols that are very dear to me," the Serb said during an interaction with ASICS.

Trending

"My logo on the back of the shoe reminds me of being my true self on the court, being authentic and original. The white dove represents freedom, peace. The reiki symbol that is called 'Cho Ku Rei' signifies the power of all universe here and now. So it reminds me to be in the present moment."

He added:

"So yeah, those are, aside from, of course, the ASICS logos are some of the symbols that I carry wjth me in every single shoe for quite a few years."

In the video posted by the official Instagram page of ASICS, the 37-year-old can be seen holding the COURT FF™ 3 NOVAK shoes.

The Serb explicitly expressed his delight with his Court FF 3 shoes.

“I don’t know if they can really make a better shoe than the one I am having now" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in his Court FF 3 during the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

During an interview with Forbes ahead of the US Open 2024, Novak Djokovic marveled at his Court FF 3 shoes.

“I don’t know if they can really make a better shoe than the one I am having now. To be honest, I don’t know how far they can go. This shoe has all the elements that I need. The stability, the balance, obviously the durability of the material.”

He also touched upon why a player should feel comfortable in their shoes and reiterated his love for his Court FF 3.

“All these aspects and conditions affect how you feel and how you move. It is very important you are comfortable in your shoes and that your shoes give you speed and the ability to change directions. It is the perfect kind of tennis shoe and the best I have ever had.”

On the tennis side, Novak Djokovic made a big statement about winning his 100th title ahead of his return to the court in Doha for the Qatar Open. He was last seen in action at the Australian Open, where he retired mid-match, due to a torn muscle in his left leg, in the semifinals against Alexander Zverev.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis