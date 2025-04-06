From heartwarming handshake to stunning athleticism: Best moments from Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz's Monte-Carlo Masters practice

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were captured on camera practicing together at the Monte Carlo Country Club for the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The practice session began and ended with the rivals exuding warmth and respect for one another. Everything in between though, was all about the pair pitting their exceptional skills against each other as they got a measure of each other before kickstarting their respective campaigns at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Djokovic heads into 2025's first Masters 1000 tournament on clay on the back of a runner-up finish at the Miami Open. Alcaraz's last competitve outing, also in Miami, was a disappointing one, as he was stunned by veteran David Goffin in the second round.

On Sunday, April 6, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Tennis TV shared several videos consisting of the most memorable moments from Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's practice ahead of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. One of them captured the duo making their way to the practice courts at the Monte Carlo Country Club. Both of them greeted ATP colleague and rival Grigor Dimitrov before starting their practice.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another video, the Serb could be seen skillfully catching a high ball in his pocket after the Spaniard mishit a backhand.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Alcaraz displayed his mastery of the racket as he effortlessly used it to control a ball mid-air.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the conclusion of their practice session, the Serb and the Spaniard came together at the net and shared a warm handshake with each other and all their team members as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Djokovic and Alcaraz have developed a healthy rivalry between them. Even though the two have contested some of the most memorable men's singles matches in recent times, they share a great degree of respect and admiration for each other. This often leads to the two sharing the practice courts in the buildup to important tournaments.

After practicing together ahead of the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters, Alcaraz had spoken up about how his practice went with the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Ad

"Novak Djokovic won... hopefully just for his practice" - Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 before starting Rolex Paris Masters campaign

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) at their 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters practice (Source: Getty)

Djokovic and Alcaraz played a high-intensity practice match in the buildup to the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters. A day later, the Spaniard attended a press conference, where he was asked about how practicing with the legendary Serb came about and how the practice match turned out.

Ad

In response, Alcaraz said:

"We spoke before coming here to practice and we talked about if we can practice one day and it happened yesterday and... he won... hopefully just for his practice."

The Serb has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice (2013, 2015) and if he wins this year's edition of the claycourt Masters 1000, it would mark his 100th ATP Tour-level title. The 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters is set to be only the Spaniard's second appearance at the tournament. He missed the 2023 and 2024 editions with injury, and in 2022, he lost his opening match in the Principality.

If Djokovic and Alcaraz are to lock horns with each other in the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, it would only be possible in the final. The Serb leads the pair's head-to-head 5-3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis