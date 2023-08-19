"From when I was preggos" - New mother Naomi Osaka treats fans to video footage of her practice sessions while pregnant with daughter Shai

Naomi Osaka recently recently took to social media to share some clips of herself practicing on tennis courts while still pregnant with her child.

Various rumors regarding Osaka's comeback into the sport have surfaced in recent weeks, and the recent clip of the Japanese hitting balls on the court has given her fans a new ray of hope.

The video posted on TikTok included two snippets of the 25-year-old playing tennis. In the first few seconds of the video, she is seen serving to an empty court. In the later seconds of the video, Osaka can be seen returning a few shots with her backhand and forehand. She captioned the video by clarifying that the snippets were taken during her pregnancy.

"Vids in my camera from when I was peggos lol," she wrote.

Naomi Osaka has been out of action for the entire year due to her pregnancy and is expected to be back by the start of next year. She was last seen at the Japan Open way back in September last year, in z first-round matchup against Daria Saville.

Naomi Osaka's professional career so far

Naomi Osaka with her 2021 Australian Open Women's Trophy

Naomi Osaka began her professional career way back in the year 2013, shortly before turning 16-years-old. The Japanese has since had an everlasting impact on the world of tennis. She has won a total of seven singles titles so far, her first ever WTA title coming at the 2018 Indian Wells Open where she dropped just one set over the course of the entire tournament.

Osaka won her first Grand Slam title the same year at the 2018 US Open, beating the great Serena Williams in a controversial final. The following year, the Japanese lifted the Australian Open for the first time, continuing her dominance on the WTA Tour.

A win at the Major Down Under propelled Osaka to No. 1 in the WTA rankings, a spot that she held for a total of 25 weeks in her career. Her third Grand Slam title came in the form of a second US Open title in 2020. Her fourth and latest Grand Slam title came again at the 2021 Australian Open. Osaka holds a career record of 265–148 and is currently ranked World No. 596.

