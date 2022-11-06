From "They need to investigate him" to "New Novak drama just dropped" - Tennis fans react to video of Novak Djokovic receiving secret drink during Paris Masters SF

A video involving Novak Djokovic from Saturday's Paris Masters semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas has caught the attention of many tennis fans. It was not a video of one of the Serb's incredible shots or rallies, but where his trainer Ulises Badio was seen preparing a drink before sending it across to Djokovic during a changeover.

It is no secret that the Serbian great receives energy supplements from his team on many occasions during matches and he even mentioned having "a magic potion" during a match in the past. However, this instance became a debate of sorts after some fans expressed concerns over the body language of the trainer and other team members seated alongside him.

In a video shared by journalist Damian Reilly, a member of Djokovic's team who was seated next to Badio was asked by another team member to turn his back towards the direction from where they were being filmed before Badio eventually handed over the drink to the ball kid.

Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA

The tennis fan community reacted to the same, and while many fans raised serious doubts about the reactions from some of the Serb's team members, others brushed it aside and rose to Djokovic's defense.

"There are a lot of substances that have been identified as performance enhancers lately so he maybe using a substance that’s not identified yet!! They need to investigate him," a Twitter user wrote.

Omnni @omnii88 @ITFTennis @atptour twitter.com/damianreilly/s… Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA There are a lot of substances that have been identified as performance enhancers lately so he maybe using a substance that’s not identified yet!! They need to investigate him @wada_ama There are a lot of substances that have been identified as performance enhancers lately so he maybe using a substance that’s not identified yet!! They need to investigate him @wada_ama @ITFTennis @atptour twitter.com/damianreilly/s…

C. S Chiwanza @CSChiwanza



@_Langaman twitter.com/DamianReilly/s… Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA I think there is a perfectly innocent explanation to this, but it does not look good I think there is a perfectly innocent explanation to this, but it does not look good 😂😂😂 @_Langaman twitter.com/DamianReilly/s…

"Uli prepares this drink literally every match since I can remember, now they trying to insinuate substance abuse lol. Mountain out of a molehill," another fan expressed.

☁️☀️☁️ @SaphireTennis



And of course the tweet blew up. twitter.com/DamianReilly/s… Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA Uli prepares this drink literally every match since I can remember, now they trying to insinuate substance abuse lol. Mountain out of a molehill.And of course the tweet blew up. Uli prepares this drink literally every match since I can remember, now they trying to insinuate substance abuse lol. Mountain out of a molehill.And of course the tweet blew up. 😭 twitter.com/DamianReilly/s…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the suspicious video involving members of the 21-time Grand Slam champion's team:

Aparna @themockerybird_ Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA To be fair, it does look dodgy, esp because the guy moved to block the camera. Having said that, Novak is the guy who refused a vaccine, and couldn't play as a result. I seriously doubt he's putting dubious substances in his body. twitter.com/DamianReilly/s… To be fair, it does look dodgy, esp because the guy moved to block the camera. Having said that, Novak is the guy who refused a vaccine, and couldn't play as a result. I seriously doubt he's putting dubious substances in his body. twitter.com/DamianReilly/s…

Danny | British flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu twitter.com/damianreilly/s… Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA This is likely team Novak’s inbuilt persecution complex once again shooting themselves in the foot by making a routine event, giving extra drinks to their player, look suspicious This is likely team Novak’s inbuilt persecution complex once again shooting themselves in the foot by making a routine event, giving extra drinks to their player, look suspicious 💀 twitter.com/damianreilly/s…

Tahseen Kamal, Ph.D. (ANU), FHEA @tkamal16 Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA What are they even mixing during a match that they need hiding? Djokovic needs to answer. The other part that bothered me is when the girl arrived with his magic potion, he didn’t immediately take it. Instead he made her wait. Looked very disrespectful. twitter.com/DamianReilly/s… What are they even mixing during a match that they need hiding? Djokovic needs to answer. The other part that bothered me is when the girl arrived with his magic potion, he didn’t immediately take it. Instead he made her wait. Looked very disrespectful. twitter.com/DamianReilly/s…

Srihari @srihariravi12



But I was told that Novak fans are conspiracy theorists Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA Just another attention seeker on Twitter who is dying for engagement. It's an energy drink which his physio gives him literally every other match. You do know that players on the tour are regularly drug tested, right?But I was told that Novak fans are conspiracy theorists twitter.com/DamianReilly/s… Just another attention seeker on Twitter who is dying for engagement. It's an energy drink which his physio gives him literally every other match. You do know that players on the tour are regularly drug tested, right?But I was told that Novak fans are conspiracy theorists twitter.com/DamianReilly/s…

Samuel Cuthbert @samuel_cuthbert

#sportslaw twitter.com/damianreilly/s… Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA Even if there is no regulatory/doping issue here, Djokovic and team need to be aware of their role as ambassadors for tennis and promoting integrity. The optics here are bad. Even if there is no regulatory/doping issue here, Djokovic and team need to be aware of their role as ambassadors for tennis and promoting integrity. The optics here are bad.#sportslaw twitter.com/damianreilly/s…

Andrew LFCDT @AYPrivateEye



They think they have unearthed a scandal being carried out in view of a full stadium twitter.com/damianreilly/s… Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA This is so Twitter 🤣🤣They think they have unearthed a scandal being carried out in view of a full stadium This is so Twitter 🤣🤣They think they have unearthed a scandal being carried out in view of a full stadium 🙈 twitter.com/damianreilly/s…

"Magic Potion, that's all I can say" - When Novak Djokovic spoke about the contents of his water bottle at Wimbledon

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

A similar incident involving Novak Djokovic caused a lot of confusion during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as well. In his third-round match against Tim Van Rijthoven, the Serb was seen gesturing towards his team before inhaling something from a water bottle.

Many were left confused by the incident and began to form suspicions. After his semi-final victory against Cameron Norrie, the Serb chose to remain secretive about the incident, joking instead that it was a "magic potion."

"Magic potion. That's all I can say. It helps...You'll find out soon, but I can't speak about it now. You'll find out soon," he said during a press conference.

Journalist Ben Rothenberg also raised doubts regarding the secret drink Djokovic received from his team during the Paris Masters semi-final against Tsitsipas. He questioned the body language of the Serb's trainer and other team members, clarifying later that he was not accusing them and only wanted more transparency within the sport.

