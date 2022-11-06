From "They need to investigate him" to "New Novak drama just dropped" - Tennis fans react to video of Novak Djokovic receiving secret drink during Paris Masters SF

A video involving Novak Djokovic from Saturday's Paris Masters semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas has caught the attention of many tennis fans. It was not a video of one of the Serb's incredible shots or rallies, but where his trainer Ulises Badio was seen preparing a drink before sending it across to Djokovic during a changeover.
It is no secret that the Serbian great receives energy supplements from his team on many occasions during matches and he even mentioned having "a magic potion" during a match in the past. However, this instance became a debate of sorts after some fans expressed concerns over the body language of the trainer and other team members seated alongside him.
In a video shared by journalist Damian Reilly, a member of Djokovic's team who was seated next to Badio was asked by another team member to turn his back towards the direction from where they were being filmed before Badio eventually handed over the drink to the ball kid.
The tennis fan community reacted to the same, and while many fans raised serious doubts about the reactions from some of the Serb's team members, others brushed it aside and rose to Djokovic's defense.
"There are a lot of substances that have been identified as performance enhancers lately so he maybe using a substance that’s not identified yet!! They need to investigate him," a Twitter user wrote.
"Uli prepares this drink literally every match since I can remember, now they trying to insinuate substance abuse lol. Mountain out of a molehill," another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the suspicious video involving members of the 21-time Grand Slam champion's team:
"Magic Potion, that's all I can say" - When Novak Djokovic spoke about the contents of his water bottle at Wimbledon
A similar incident involving Novak Djokovic caused a lot of confusion during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as well. In his third-round match against Tim Van Rijthoven, the Serb was seen gesturing towards his team before inhaling something from a water bottle.
Many were left confused by the incident and began to form suspicions. After his semi-final victory against Cameron Norrie, the Serb chose to remain secretive about the incident, joking instead that it was a "magic potion."
"Magic potion. That's all I can say. It helps...You'll find out soon, but I can't speak about it now. You'll find out soon," he said during a press conference.
Journalist Ben Rothenberg also raised doubts regarding the secret drink Djokovic received from his team during the Paris Masters semi-final against Tsitsipas. He questioned the body language of the Serb's trainer and other team members, clarifying later that he was not accusing them and only wanted more transparency within the sport.