"Funny when Daniil Medvedev, toxic when Kyrgios or Djokovic" - Tennis fans divided over Medvedev's antics in Monte-Carlo Masters clash vs Zverev

Tennis fans were left amused by Daniil Medvedev’s behavior during his 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters match against Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev and Zverev’s Round of 16 encounter on Thursday, April 13 started exceptionally late due to the previous rain-affected rollercoaster between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti. Medvedev and Zverev themselves got into a long battle as they exchanged 12 breaks of serve in the three-hour-long encounter.

The topsy-turvy late-night thriller included Alexander Zverev’s two failed attempts to serve for the match, in the second and third sets. It eventually concluded on a deciding tiebreak, with Medvedev holding his nerve to survive two match points before wrapping it up 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

As expected in Medvedev’s matches, the former World No. 1 had some interesting reactions as he trailed his opponent throughout the encounter. In particular, as Zverev proceeded to serve for the match in the second set, Medvedev made his frustrations known by comically removing the net post – an act that had the German in splits.

Tennis fans were also quick to react to the 2021 US Open winner’s amusing antics. One entertained fan stated that Medvedev's supposed mind games always worked well in his favor.

“@DaniilMedwed your tricks works, you did the same thing the last tournament and end up winning the tournament and gave a remarkable speech about the tennis court ....what a moment,” the fan said.

"@DaniilMedwed your tricks works, you did the same thing the last tournament and end up winning the tournament and gave a remarkable speech about the tennis court ....what a moment," the fan said.

However, many others weren’t happy about Medvedev's antics regularly going unpunished. A few even opined that players such as Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios or Tsitsipas wouldn't be shown the same leniency.

“For some reason, some players go unpunished, even worse they are idolized with the excuse that they bring something different to tennis and that they have a vivid personality. They are just arrogant, disrespectful with anger management issues,” one fan opined.

"For some reason, some players go unpunished, even worse they are idolized with the excuse that they bring something different to tennis and that they have a vivid personality. They are just arrogant, disrespectful with anger management issues," one fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

AK @rwamit @BastienFachan Precisely where Sascha lost the match 🙃

Tennisboi @Tennisboi23 @BastienFachan Medvedev immune to warnings and violations now? That's fine with me

Mick Limerick @Mick_Limerick

Bernardes had just admonished Daniil to not lose his temper. So he calmly takes apart the net structure…

Srikrishna Ardhanari @sriki06 Tennis TV @TennisTV



How is this not problematic though. He keeps pulling bratty stuff like this consistently but is hailed as an "entertainer". Can you imagine an NK or a Novak or a Tsitsipas get away with this?

y'all totally lost the plot 🤣 calling it comedy when he's just basically being a pos

ライブルマ@結灯、涙香、志乃羽推し @raibura_Goatdal

It is funny but he should be warned I think

If it was somebody else I'm sure he would have a warning but I guess they are used of his "special"behavior

its no comedy??? and the umpire had to put that back up??? and he was just watching that satisfied?? immature asshole behaviour

Danny @HighburyHeart @TennisTV @DaniilMedwed Imagine Nick Kyrgios does this, you won't be saying that then will you 🤔🤔🤔

Srikrishna Ardhanari @sriki06 Tennis TV @TennisTV



@DaniilMedwed #RolexMonteCarloMasters Never change, Daniil Never change, Daniil 😂@DaniilMedwed #RolexMonteCarloMasters https://t.co/RhNaigN0Gn How is this not problematic though. He keeps pulling bratty stuff like this consistently but is hailed as an “entertainer”. Can you imagine an NK or a Novak or a Tsitsipas get away with this? twitter.com/tennistv/statu… How is this not problematic though. He keeps pulling bratty stuff like this consistently but is hailed as an “entertainer”. Can you imagine an NK or a Novak or a Tsitsipas get away with this? twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

"Alexander Zverev should have done better" - Daniil Medvedev after Monte-Carlo Masters match

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

This was Daniil Medvedev's eighth win against Alexander Zverev and second in the span of a month, after a similar Indian Wells triumph in the Round of 16. After the clash, the Russian spoke about Zverev's failed attempts at serving for the match, stating that he should have played better.

“That was a crazy match. I mean, he served two times for the match, so probably should have done better,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

The World No. 5, however, admitted that clay courts are known for match turnarounds, before stating that he managed to take advantage of his opponent’s nerves.

“But, that’s also clay courts. As soon as someone gets a little bit tight, the match can turn around in one second and that’s what I managed to do,” he remarked.

Daniil Medvedev is now through to the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has set up a meeting against Holger Rune for a spot in the final four of the tournament.

