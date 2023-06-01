Gael Monfils has provided an insight into his mindset after a wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the 2023 French Open.

Monfils scored his first tour-level victory in nine months when he staged an impressive comeback during his first-round clash against Sebastian Baez. The Frenchman rallied from a 0-4, 30/40 deficit in the fifth set to secure a hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 victory in three hours and 47 minutes.

With his win, Monfils set up a blockbuster clash against Holger Rune in the second round, much to the delight of tennis fans.

However, on Wednesday, May 31, Gael Monfils announced that he would be forced to withdraw from the clay court Major ahead of his second-round match. He cited an unresolved issue with his wrist that had persisted throughout his first-round match.

"But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve. Felt it during the match. Actually the whole match today," Monfils said during his press conference.

The Frenchman disclosed that his doctor had advised against playing with the injury, stressing the risks involved and confirming the need to withdraw from the tournament.

"The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop," he added.

Monfils revealed the uncertainty and deep sense of disappointment he felt regarding his withdrawal as he questioned how many French Open appearances were left in his future.

"I'm not really sure what I feel, but it's more than being disappointed. How many Roland Garroses will I play? That's the question. I don't know what the answer is. How many will I play?" he said.

"The doctor said he hopes I'll be able to play on grass" - Gael Monfils after French Open withdrawal

Gael Monfils defeated Sebastian Baez in the first round of the 2023 French Open

Gael Monfils shared that he would have a better understanding of the extent of his injury and the subsequent recovery period after undergoing the Arthoscan.

"I know that tomorrow -- what's the name? Arthroscan, I think, so that I know exactly the length of time," Gael Monfils said.

He did also share a positive update, stating that his doctor had expressed optimism for the Frenchman's ability to compete during the grass-court season.

"I think had it been totally broken it would have been more serious, but it's partial. So I'll know more about the length of time when I'm off the courts. But the doctor said he hopes I'll be able to play on grass," he added.

Following Gael Monfils' withdrawal, Holger Rune received a walkover straight into the third round of the French Open, where he will take on the winner of the match between Genaro Alberto Olivieri and Andrea Vavassori.

Poll : 0 votes