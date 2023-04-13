Garbine Muguruza recently parted ways with her long-time coach, Conchita Martinez, amidst her current tennis hiatus.

In November 2019, Martinez took on the role of head coach for Muguruza, and their partnership has proven to be incredibly fruitful over the last three years. Muguruza achieved an impressive feat by winning the 2017 Wimbledon title in the absence of her then-coach, Sam Sumyk, under Martinez's guidance.

Muguruza took to social media to express her gratitude towards her outgoing coach with a heartwarming message.

"The best and only @conchita_martinez ❤️ Thanks for everything," the Spaniard captioned her Instagram story.

Conchita Martinez also took to social media to announce the amicable end of her professional relationship with the 29-year old.

"Garbiñe and I have decided by mutual agreement to end our employment relationship. These have been fantastic years, full of great emotions and wonderful experiences, both on and off the track. It has been a pleasure working with you, Garbiñe. I wish you the best #friendship," Martinez tweeted.

Conchita Martínez @conchitamartinz



Garbine Muguruza to sit out clay and grass seasons

Garbine Muguruza recently announced that she will be sitting out the clay and grass season of 2023 with the aim of rebuilding her mental fitness. The decision comes after a string of disappointing performances, having lost all four of her matches this season.

The 29-year old's last appearance was at the WTA 250 tournament in Lyon on January 30, which took place just a week after her early exit from the Australian Open due to a loss against Elise Mertens in the first round. Following this, Muguruza withdrew from the Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai tournaments.

The former World No. 1 took to Instagram to share that she will be taking a break from the clay and grass court season to spend some quality time with her loved ones and prioritize her health. Muguruza also assured her fans that she would keep them informed of any developments.

"In tennis everything changes very quickly, this sport has no memory. One week things can go very wrong for you and the next you can win a tournament. Keeping calm is essential, being humble enough to accept the situation and keep working hard," Muguruza said.

The Spaniard spoke to The National earlier this year about her poor form, saying that despite all of the setbacks, she is hoping for a great comeback.

