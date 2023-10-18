Garbine Muguruza made head turns as she accepted an award at the 2023 Women in Sport Awards in Barcelona.

Muguruza, who is currently on a tennis hiatus, attended the third edition of the Women in Sport Awards in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, October 16. The two-time Grand Slam champion was honored with the ‘Sports Talent Award’ at the ceremony.

Muguruza was a sight to behold as she donned a stunning deep-red halter neck gown by Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

Garbine Muguruza later posed for a seemingly impromptu photoshoot with her trophy on the streets. The Venezuela-born Spanish tennis player, who is the ambassador for Rolex, also showed off her watch.

Alongside the former World No. 1, Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati, boxer Joana Pastrana, and snowboarder Queralt Castellet were a few other names, who won awards for their contribution to women’s sports in Spain.

Garbine Muguruza has earned several accolades in her remarkable tennis career so far. The 30-year-old has lifted 10 career titles, two of them being Grand Slams at the 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. She also reached the final of the 2020 Australian Open.

Muguruza’s most recent title came at the 2021 WTA Finals. The Spaniard, however, suffered a huge slump in form thereafter. She won just 12 matches in 2022 and lost all of her four clashes from 2023.

Following the continued struggles, Garbine Muguruza announced that she would be taking a break from tennis and skipping the clay and grass season. She has since extended her break, effectively ending her 2023 season.

The Spaniard recently opened up about how she has been spending her time of late. She also revealed that she currently does not intend to make a competitive return.

“I am living this break very happily since it was something that my body and my mind needed. So, I am really enjoying these moments,” Garbine Muguruza recently told Women’s Health magazine.

“As of today, I have no intention [of coming back]. My plan right now is to sleep, rest, be with my loved ones, make up for lost time ... I don't see beyond what I'm doing today, tomorrow, and this week,” she added.

Muguruza also divulged that she has been occasionally taking to the practice courts as a recreation, but hasn’t otherwise included tennis in her daily routine.

“Tennis has no place in my routine. I still pay attention to my teammates, from time to time. I can play but not intensely - more for fun. It doesn't occupy my mind, my day, or my routines. I'm really taking a real break and trying to stay away from the slopes,” she said.

The Spaniard reiterated at the award ceremony as well that she won't be focusing on her return in order to avoid the 'anxiety' associated with it.

"I don't want to set a date for that to create anxiety. When I feel the urge I will return," she said.