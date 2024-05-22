Geneva Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Novak Djokovic, Sebastian Baez, and Casper Ruud will look to secure semifinal spots at the 2024 Geneva Open on May 23. All four men's singles quarter-finals will take place on Thursday.
Djokovic, the top seed at this year’s tournament, will look to build on his solid 6-3, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann when he takes on either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor.
Casper Ruud and Sebastian Baez will also lock horns in an all-seeded affair. In another game, it will be Alex Michelsen up against Tomas Machac. Alexander Shevchenko and Flavio Cobolli will also be vying for a spot in the last-four of the ATP 250 tournament.
With plenty of tennis action to look forward to, here's a look at what lies in store on Day 6 of the Geneva Open:
Schedule for Day 6 of the 2024 Geneva Open
Center Court
Starting at 11.30 am local time: (3) Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs Julian Cash and Robert Galloway
Followed by (Not before 1.30 pm local time): Alex Michelsen vs Tomas Machac
Followed by (Not before 3.30 pm local time): (1) Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov vs (6) Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by (Not before 6 pm local time): (5) Sebastian Baez vs (2) Casper Ruud
Followed by: Alexander Shevchenko vs Flavio Cobolli
Court 1
Starting at 11.30 am local time: Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens vs (4) Neal Skupski and Andreas Mies
Where to watch 2024 Geneva Open
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Geneva Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
India - Tennis Channel
Geneva Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 6 in Geneva is set to kick off at 11.30 am local time on all courts. The evening session will begin at 6:00 p.m. local time only on the center court. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 are as follows:
