Geneva Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Novak Djokovic, Sebastian Baez, and Casper Ruud will look to secure semifinal spots at the 2024 Geneva Open on May 23. All four men's singles quarter-finals will take place on Thursday.

Djokovic, the top seed at this year’s tournament, will look to build on his solid 6-3, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann when he takes on either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor.

Casper Ruud and Sebastian Baez will also lock horns in an all-seeded affair. In another game, it will be Alex Michelsen up against Tomas Machac. Alexander Shevchenko and Flavio Cobolli will also be vying for a spot in the last-four of the ATP 250 tournament.

With plenty of tennis action to look forward to, here's a look at what lies in store on Day 6 of the Geneva Open:

Schedule for Day 6 of the 2024 Geneva Open

Tomas Machac is one of the surprise quaterfinalists at this year's Geneva Open.

Center Court

Starting at 11.30 am local time: (3) Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs Julian Cash and Robert Galloway

Followed by (Not before 1.30 pm local time): Alex Michelsen vs Tomas Machac

Followed by (Not before 3.30 pm local time): (1) Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov vs (6) Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by (Not before 6 pm local time): (5) Sebastian Baez vs (2) Casper Ruud

Followed by: Alexander Shevchenko vs Flavio Cobolli

Court 1

Starting at 11.30 am local time: Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens vs (4) Neal Skupski and Andreas Mies

Where to watch 2024 Geneva Open

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Geneva Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Tennis Channel

Geneva Open 2024 - Match timings

Sebastian Baez will take on Casper Ruud in an all-seeded affair.

Play on Day 6 in Geneva is set to kick off at 11.30 am local time on all courts. The evening session will begin at 6:00 p.m. local time only on the center court. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Morning Session Match Timings - Evening Session US/Canada March 22, 2024, 5.30 am ET March 22, 2024, 12 pm ET UK March 22, 2024, 9.30 am GMT March 22, 2024, 4 pm GMT India March 22, 2024, 3 pm IST March 22, 2024, 9.30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback