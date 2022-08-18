"The other tennis players don’t want him, their chances of winning would diminish"- Gillian McKeith on Novak Djokovic being barred from the US Open 2022

Gillian McKeith has taken a jab at other tennis players for remaining silent on Novak Djokovic not being able to compete at the 2022 US Open.

To enter the United States of America, foreign travelers must be double vaccinated against the coronavirus, something Djokovic has repeatedly stated that he was not willing to do. As it stands, the Serb's chances of taking part in the new York Major are minimal at best.

In light of this, Gillian McKeith, a well-known Scottish TV personality and writer, weighed in on the matter. She took to Twitter to ridicule the tennis world's silence, claiming that other players do not want the 35-year-old to participate to ensure their prospects of winning the hardcourt Major are not jeopardized.

"The most amazing thing about the #djokovic situation is the silence from the tennis world. It almost makes you think that the other tennis players don’t want him in the #USOpen2022 for example...Their chances of winning would diminish," McKeith tweeted.

Regardless of the saga, there is still hope for Djokovic's participation in the year's final Grand Slam tournament, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) drastically relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the most recent CDC report, there will be no difference between unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. Whilst it only applies to American citizens currently, it has given the former World No.1 optimism that the CDC might alter the rules for non-citizens as well.

"If I would be the decision-maker, sure I want him to play" - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic's US Open participation

Contrary to Gillian McKeith's assertion, not all other players are silent, as World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently spoke out on the issue.

In a news conference conducted prior to the start of the Western & Southern Open, Medvedev stated that if he had the ultimate say, he would undoubtedly want Djokovic to compete.

"I cannot do anything, it is the government who sets the rules, so I do not know if it can actually change or not," Medvedev said, adding, "If you ask me, if I would be the decision-maker, sure I want Novak to play. I like it when the tournament [has] the best players in the world."

Despite the uncertainties surrounding his participation at the US Open, one thing is certain: the Serb will swing his racquet at the Laver Cup tournament in 2022. He will be part of a dream Team Europe roster that includes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 23 to September 25.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will also lead Serbia in the group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup.

