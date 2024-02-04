"Girl dad" - Andy Roddick's heroic praise for Coco Gauff's father pleases 20-year-old

Coco Gauff has acknowledged Andy Roddick's plaudits for her father and childhood coach Corey.

Corey has trained Gauff for most of her career. He has been a constant in the 20-year-old's team since she first picked up a racket at the tender age of six. In the recent past, however, Corey has taken a back seat and let the likes of Brad Gilbert or Pere Riba dictate his daughter's coaching regimes.

2003 US Open winner Andy Roddick recently spoke highly of Corey for his humility, which differentiates him from other parents, present and past, on tour.

"Corey Gauff was here also and his ability to not be the center of attention, doesn’t need the information to come from him, that is rare and it sounds like something that should be very obvious and it’s not. In the history of our sport it is not," Roddick said in an episode of Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

"There are a lot of cautionary tales and I won’t name them out of respect for the people who are on the bad side of those cautionary tales but it has been rampant in our sport."

Roddick further lauded Corey for making way for Brad Gilbert. He said:

"The guy has studied and he is dialed [in] and for him to kind of take a back seat and let Brad be Brad, which is a weird orbit in itself, and let me, who he doesn’t know have a say in her serve for a couple of days, like Bravo. It needs to be said over and over again. I hope this creates precedent for other tennis parents, especially of young females."

Coco Gauff took to Instagram to acknowledge Roddick's comments. She posted the quotes on her Story and captioned it:

"#girldad"

A look into Coco Gauff's journey at Australian Open 2024

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff recorded her best result at the Australian Open with a semifinal finish in January 2024 in what was her fifth appearance at the Melbourne Major. Her previous best performance at the tournament were fourth-round finishes in 2020 and 2023.

Gauff ran through opponents in the earlier rounds at Melbourne Park this year. She defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Caroline Dolehide in straight sets in the first and second rounds, respectively. The American then downed Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2 in the third and beat Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth.

Gauff lost the first set in the tournament against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinal. She hung tough and eventually clinched a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 win to reach the semifinals.

Unfortunately for the teenager, her semifinal opponent Aryna Sabalenka continued her red hot form in the semifinal and showed her the door inflicting a loss in straight sets.